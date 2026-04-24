Shane Beamer asked his players to name the hardest workers. His name kept coming up

As part of his end-of-year process, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer tasked his players with answering some questions about their teammates.

One of the asks on Beamer’s questionnaire: Who are the three hardest workers on the team?

One name just kept coming up.

“It’s pretty cool that it’s pretty consistent on literally every one,” Beamer said Thursday during an interview with Jamie Bradford on Inside the Gamecocks. “Every player’s naming Nyck (Harbor) as one of the three hardest workers on our team.”

Harbor, heading into the final season of one of the more fascinating South Carolina careers in recent memory, continues to reach for the next step in his development from elite track athlete to play-making wide receiver.

“And he is,” Beamer said, agreeing with the assessment of his players. “Off days, he’s in here working. He’s working with Mike Furrey on releases. He’s working with Mike Furrey on route running. He’s working with Mike on catching the ball, working with Mike on running after the catch, knowledge of the offense, whatever it might be. And Nyck has a strong, strong desire to be great. Nyck also has a work ethic to put that work in to be great.”

As is now well known in Gamecock Nation, the Washington, D.C., native showed up in Columbia three years ago riding the hype of his 6-foot-5, 242-pound frame, viral track videos, and five-star ranking.

The one problem? A tight end and defensive end in high school, Harbor had never really played wide receiver before.

While Harbor played in all 12 games as a true freshman and started five, starting the final five, he caught just 12 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. The raw natural athleticism was apparent, but the receiver skillset was not.

Harbor showed marked improvement in Year 2, making 26 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns, playing in all 13 games with eight starts. More importantly, the progress really began to shine through around the midway point of the season. And Harbor got the taste for even more.

The success in 2024 led to Harbor’s decision to give up college track the following spring and just focus on football.

Under the tutelage of Furrey, he began to look like a No. 1 receiver, catching 30 passes, second on the squad, for a team-leading 618 yards with a team-high six receiving touchdowns.

While it still wasn’t perfect. The development was undeniable as Harbor began to become the deep-ball threat every South Carolina fan imagined when he signed with the Gamecocks over Oregon a few Signing Days ago.

“I think for him specifically, it would probably just be just more the general route running,” Beamer continued. “He really got better. You’re 240 pounds, 6-5 or whatever, people are going to get up in your face in this league and try and disrupt you and keep you from getting off the line of scrimmage. And I thought he worked really, really hard last year to be able to do that and win those reps.

“This year, in the springtime, it was really all in on the route running aspect of it. Being able to run every round versus every coverage and whatnot. So I think with Nyck, you’ve just seen just a steady, constant improvement ever since he got here.”

What does the next version of the team’s Most Valuable Player on offense look like? Everyone will find out later this year.

But if the last couple of seasons are any indication, Harbor should be in line for his best yet. Certainly, his teammates have taken notice.

A couple of weeks ago, Beamer showed the team a clip of Harbor dropping a pass at Texas A&M in 2023 that literally hit him in the face. The next clip? This past season’s 80-yard catch and run on Kyle Field when he caught a short pass and outran the entire defense for a score.

“Simply the same type catch, one year he doesn’t make it,” Beamer said. “The next time he goes out to College Station, not only does he make it, he turns it into a touchdown. And that’s kinda how his whole development has been.

“And I’m excited to see the 2026 version of him, too, after he puts in a whole year of work in the offseason.”