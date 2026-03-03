South Carolina OL Josiah Thompson likely out for the season

South Carolina’s projected offensive tackle depth chart took another hit Tuesday when head coach Shane Beamer announced that Josiah Thompson would not only miss the entire spring but would also likely miss the 2026 season.

The two-year starter who entered the transfer portal this offseason only to return to the Gamecocks will have surgery soon, Beamer said.

“I don’t anticipate Josiah being able to play this upcoming season,” Beamer said. “His injury is an injury that really goes back to a couple of years ago, a lower-body issue that he’s been dealing with that we knew a couple of years ago that surgery was the most likely end result for him. He kind of played through it last season, but in order for him to be at his best as a football player beyond college, it’s one of those things that kind of needed to happen at some point.

“He and his family and our medical team and myself, we all just decided that now was just the best time to do that. So he’ll have an upcoming surgery, nothing long-term. It’s just I don’t anticipate him being back off that surgery in order to play this upcoming season.”

The Thompson news comes on the heels of an injury to newcomer tackle transfer Jacarrius Peak, who injured his knee a few weeks ago.

Several players who had prior injuries will also be limited at the beginning of spring ball as their recovery continues, Beamer said, including EDGE Dylan Stewart, wide receiver Jayden Gibson, EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah, EDGE George Wilson, EDGE Quay Dodd, defensive back Zahbari Sandy, and defensive back Jackson Burger.

Stewart was dealing with a back injury at the end of the 2025 regular season.

“Dylan Stewart will be limited to start practice; just more of a continuation from the injury that he dealt with the last half of last season,” Beamer said. “He won’t be full-go. He’ll be limited in some areas. Probably a little bit more limited the first week of practice, and then we’ll see where he is.”

In addition to Thompson and Peak, defensive lineman Caleb Williams and offensive lineman Jake Recker will miss spring ball.