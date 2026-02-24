Shane Beamer provides details on Jacarrius Peak injury: 'We fully anticipate him being ready to roll when September rolls around'

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer spoke publicly Tuesday afternoon for the first time since news broke over the weekend that talented transfer offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak had suffered a knee injury that would keep him out for at least spring practice.

Beamer’s press conference was called to introduce new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, but the sixth-year head coach addressed the injury in his opening statement.

“I certainly want to address an injury that occurred last week that I know was the chatter of the weekend, and I understand that,” Beamer said. “Typically, I don’t respond or address individual injury situations, particularly in the offseason, but we did have an injury last week to Jacarrius Peak. Unfortunate, certainly.

“He will miss spring practice. He will not be fully cleared in the summertime. But we fully anticipate him being ready to roll when September rolls around. He’s in great spirits. I just communicated with him before I walked in here and knows that this is an opportunity for him to be even better as a player, mentally, physically, as we go into the 2026 season.”

The latest update aligns with what the school said in a statement on Sunday, which also matched GamecockCentral’s reporting on Peak on Saturday.

Beamer also confirmed what had been widely rumored, that the injury took place while Peak was playing basketball in the team’s annual 3-on-3 tournament.

“The same 3-on-3 basketball tournament that we’ve had three years in a row now, that fortunately we haven’t had an injury in in three years,” Beamer continued. ” … It’s also really beneficial for us as coaches to be able to watch these guys compete, whether it be in wiffle ball or dodge ball or volleyball or all the different activities we’re doing, along with fostering that team camaraderie and team bonding.”

Beamer added that he asked his players following the disappointing 2023 season what they wanted to see the program do more of and the top answer was to do more competitive team-building activities outside of football. Players also reported to him following the 2024 season that they felt one of the biggest differences in the two seasons was how much closer to each other they were as a team after adding the additional activities that prior offseason.

“You can’t be, the last two years when the videos went out on social media, talking about how awesome it is that the Gamecocks and the football team have such as a strong culture and they play basketball together, that’s awesome — you can’t be the person that’s celebrating it the last two years and then this year, you’re up on the front porch screaming, ‘Why are they playing basketball?’

“And I get it, you open yourself up to criticism, but it’s a big part of what we do here in this program. We’ll continue to look at how we do things going forward, there’s no question about it. I don’t think we’re the only football program in the country that has 18-21 year-old men that play basketball in the offseason.”

Beamer pointed out that while he doesn’t know their policies, that Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, and others have basketball courts at their football facilities.

“They come to my house; they play basketball in the driveway,” Beamer continued. “If they weren’t playing basketball in a 3-on-3 competition as a team in an organized setting, I have a hard time beleiving that they wouldn’t be playing basketball other places.

“So, it stinks and it’s unfortunate. Jacarrius is in great spirits, like I said. We want to be smart and make sure we have a healthy team when we get to the season, but I also can’t just put these guys in bubble wrap and hide them in a closet down the hallway and bring them out on September 5th and be ready to play for Kent State. There’s things that have to happen in order for us to be our best as a team on and off the field when we get to the first game.

“So, hate that it happened. Stinks for Jacarrius. He’s going to be okay. It’s not a catastrophic, season-ending injury, where it’s all doom and gloom, here we go again. It was an unfortunate injury. I hate to say it, it probably won’t be the last injury that this team faces in 2026. That’s just life. It happens in the NFL, it happens in college, it happens in high school. Like in every situation, we’ll support Jacarrius, help him through this. He’ll be better for it and it will give other opportunities to other offensive linemen in that room to continue to get more and more reps.”

The exact nature and severity of the injury, as well as a specific timetable for a return, remain unknown.

The NC State transfer, who chose the Gamecocks over Texas A&M and Alabama, among others, arrived on campus in January and has already impressed the staff.

Rivals ranked Peak the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 3 overall player in the portal this cycle.

In On3’s Impact Rankings, which seek to rank college players much like the recruiting industry has long ranked high school prospects, Peak is the No. 2 offensive tackle in college football.

The senior from Valdosta, Ga., is one of eight transfer offensive linemen South Carolina added this offseason.