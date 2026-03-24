Shane Beamer shares latest on Dylan Stewart's injury recovery

Dylan Stewart remains out of spring practice as the star South Carolina EDGE tries to return to 100 percent after a back injury limited his playing time in the latter part of the 2025 season.

Shane Beamer defended his star pass-rusher in December, saying that the future top NFL Draft pick played through pain when many would have just shut it down for the rest of the year.

“We’re still evaluating everything to allow him to be the best player, best version of himself he can be when we start the season in September,” Beamer said Tuesday during a press conference. “Right now that means just literally doing nothing.”

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While Stewart was always expected to be limited to some extent this spring, he was able to participate in some activities in January and February.

But for now, he’s been completely shut down.

“Was doing some great stuff from a healing standpoint, was on the right track, that’s what I told you guys,” Beamer continued. “Not that he’s off the right track right now, but from visiting with the doctors and specialists, the best thing for him right now from a physical standpoint is to literally do nothing and just let everything rest.”

Now six practices into a 15-practice spring, the Gamecocks will continue to hold Stewart out for the foreseeable future.

“So that’s what we’re doing right now,” Beamer said. “If I got something to report, I’ll report it at some point. But right now he’s resting, and right now we expect him to be 100 percent full go when we kick the season off.”

Beamer added that he didn’t have any new injuries to report on Tuesday.

A unanimous Freshman All-American, Freshman All-SEC selection, and a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award in 2024 and a second-team All-SEC performer in 2025, Stewart owns 22.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks among his 56 career tackles with a dozen quarterback hurries in 24 games, including 22 as a starter.