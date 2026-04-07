Shane Beamer shares optimistic injury report as final week of spring ball begins

After an inauspicious lead-in to the spring when South Carolina lost Jacarrius Peak for the spring and part of the summer and announced it wouldn’t have Josiah Thompson for the season, the Gamecocks have been fortunate on the injury front throughout spring practice.

Head coach Shane Beamer provided another positive injury report during Tuesday’s press conference as South Carolina begins its final week of the spring.

“Nothing new to report since the last time we talked,” Beamer said. “Everybody’s in pretty good shape. Got a couple little — Nyck Harbor and Judge (Collier) got tangled up a little bit last week on a deep ball in practice and they had a minor thing where they missed practice on Thursday before we broke for the weekend. That’s the only thing that’s come up.

“That isn’t anything long-term. But hopefully we can get through these next few days having the same conversation next week too.”

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The Gamecocks’ top goal on the health front moving forward will be to get its projected key contributors healthy for the start of the regular season.

Peak, as is now well known, suffered a knee injury while participating in a team basketball event in February.

Superstar EDGE Dylan Stewart is one of several players who entered the spring limited while recovering from prior injuries.

Beamer announced two weeks ago that the Gamecocks were shutting Stewart down completely for the rest of spring ball.

“We’re still evaluating everything to allow him to be the best player, best version of himself he can be when we start the season in September,” he said. “Right now that means just literally doing nothing.”

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson, EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah, EDGE George Wilson, EDGE Quay Dodd, defensive back Zahbari Sandy, defensive back Jackson Burger, defensive lineman Caleb Williams, and offensive lineman Jake Recker all entered spring with injuries that would force them to either be limited or miss the 15 practices.