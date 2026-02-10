Steve Spurrier: 'Dabo, there ain't no rules anymore'

Even many South Carolina fans — whether they publicly admitted it or not — agreed with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney when he went on a rant a couple of weeks ago, calling out Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding for allegedly tampering with one of the Tigers’ new players.

But it doesn’t appear that Swinney is getting much sympathy from his old nemesis and friend, Steve Spurrier.

The Head Ball Coach, speaking this week ahead of his induction to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in May, laughed when asked what he thought about Swinney’s press conference.

“I thought by now someone would have told Dabo, ‘Dabo, there ain’t no rules anymore,'” Spurrier said with his patented grin. “There ain’t no rules. I hear people talk about it all the time now. They’re still on the books back there, I guess, you can’t (transfer) after this date or that date. Gosh, basketball, they got pros coming back to play in college there.”

At the heart of Swinney’s issue is the recruitment of former Cal transfer Luke Ferrelli. Ferrelli committed to the Tigers, enrolled in the school, and was in class.

But that didn’t stop Golding and other Ole Miss staffers, according to Swinney, from continuing to text the linebacker target, even allegedly sending him a photo of a $ million contract.

Ferrelli would ultimately sign with the Rebels.

“So I dunno. I dunno if they’re ever going to enforce any rules or not,” Spurrier continued. “But I think Dabo is learning now, he’s got to start paying his players, just like everybody else is, or you’ll get left behind. You can complain, but I don’t know how much good it’s going to do. There’s no rules. Just somebody tell Dabo, there’s no rules now.”

To his credit, Spurrier admits he doesn’t know how he would fare if he were coaching in today’s college football landscape, largely shaped by NIL and the transfer portal.

“I’m glad I’m not in it right now, because I don’t know that I would have liked that, ” Spurrier said. “That’s just the way it is everywhere, and you’ve got to jump in there and get a millionaire or billionaire alumni and say, we need a bunch of money to pay these guys, because that’s what everybody else is doing. So that’s where it’s at.”

A demanding coach, never shy to speak his mind, it would have been an interest case study to see if Spurrier’s coaching style could have meshed with the portal era.

But also ahead of his time in many ways, Spurrier was among the earliest proponents of sharing college football’s growing wealth with the players. And that wealth is now greater than maybe anyone could have anticipated a couple of decades ago.

“The transfer portal, eh, I don’t like that particularly,” Spurrier said. “There should be some rule that maybe you can transfer twice or something, but these kids are going every year now, just every year somewhere. But again, that’s what it’s all about. I think here at Florida, we got 50 new players going into next year’s team and it’s probably similar there at South Carolina. So that seems to be what happens every year with about all the teams.”

“But I read something as they say in the paper about the SEC made over a billion dollars last year? Did you hear that Rick? That was in our paper. So the money is getting bigger and bigger. The fan interest is greater than ever. So that’s just the times we’re in right now, it seems like.”