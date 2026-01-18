Sunday portal intel: Names to know, final targets as portal season winds down

Sunday portal intel: Names to know, final targets as portal season winds downby: Wes Mitchell16 minutes agoWesMitchellGCRead In AppNov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver DJ Black (9) jumps to catch a pass in front of Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn ImagesThe transfer portal window is officially closes but South Carolina still has some irons in the fire as it tries to add players from the portal.