South Carolina lands transfer running back from Texas
South Carolina has added another big piece to its 2026 transfer portal class by landing Texas transfer running back Christian Clark.
The 6-foot, 212-pounder spent the first two seasons of his college career in Austin and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Columbia.
Clark missed the entirety of his freshman campaign in 2024 due to an injury sustained in preseason camp. In 2025, his biggest performance came in a bowl win over Michigan, carrying the ball 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. In total, he had 55 carries for 236 yards in 8 games for the Longhorns.
The Phoenix (Arizona) Mountain Pointe product was ranked out of high school as a four-star prospect and as the nation’s 23rd-best running back, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Clark joins Sam Williams-Dixon (Ohio State) and Jabree Coleman (Penn State) in the Gamecocks’ transfer portal class.