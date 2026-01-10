South Carolina football lands transfer long-snapper

South Carolina sought to land a long snapper from the transfer portal this cycle, and the program has landed one from the FCS ranks in Emmet Rhoades from Western Carolina.

Gamecock football announced Rhoades’ signing on Saturday night via social media.

The Chicago, Illinois native began his college career at Florida A&M in 2023. He then moved to Akron for the 2024 season, then moved to Western Carolina for his redshirt sophomore season.

Rhoades is the second specialist to commit to the Gamecocks this offseason in the portal class, joining kicker Upton Bellefant (Texas Tech).