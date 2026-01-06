South Carolina transfer WR target sets visit date

Purdue transfer wide receiver Nitro Tuggle has been on South Carolina fans’ radar since LaNorris Sellers shared a post about the former UGA receiver on his Instagram Story.

Now, it appears the Gamecocks will get Tuggle on campus this week.

Tuggle will visit South Carolina on Jan. 6 and Vanderbilt on Jan. 7, according to a social media post from jgpvisuals, which cited Tuggle.

Tuggle re-shared the post on Instagram, confirming the news.

Tuggle played in all 12 games for Purdue this season, putting together a productive year. He caught 34 passes for exactly 500 yards, adding four touchdowns.

Tuggle has two years to play three in his career.

Tuggle played high school football at South Bend (IN) NorthWood, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 127 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.