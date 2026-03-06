Skip to main content
South Carolina
Join Now

Wes' Take: What I'm hearing, what I'm thinking at defensive tackle

wesby: Wes Mitchell1 hour agoWesMitchellGC
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Mississippi
Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (99) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

GamecockCentral's Wes Mitchell gives his thoughts on a new-look running back position at South Carolina under Stan Drayton.

Join for $1
then billed annually
GamecockCentral
+
+
One subscription: The best South Carolina Gamecocks coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.