Former players return to school for South Carolina graduation this weekend
The University of South Carolina is holding its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2026 this weekend. Joining the list of 89 student-athletes celebrating the end of their in-classroom work are three former Gamecocks who returned to school to get their degrees.
Taking advantage of the Carolina Degree Completion Program, former basketball star AJ Lawson, former Lou Holtz-era football player Gonzie Gray, and former baseball pitcher Cade Austin will receive their diplomas this weekend, too.
The Carolina Degree Completion Program exists to help former student-athletes who were in good academic standing but did not complete their degree due to pursuing a professional career or personal circumstances. Lawson, Gray, and Austin are the most recent Gamecocks to finish what they started.
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Lawson played for head coach Frank Martin for three seasons from 2018 to 2021. He averaged 14 points per game across three seasons as a primary starter and earned his way to All-SEC honors. He played all three perimeter spots for the Gamecocks. Since leaving school, Lawson has played professionally, finishing the 2025-2026 season on a standard NBA contract.
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The oldest student-athlete graduating this May, Gray spent four years with the South Carolina football program. He worked his way up under head coach Lou Holtz and became a contributor as a senior in 2004. In his final year, he scored a touchdown against the Florida Gators and snagged a 52-yard reception against Tennessee.
Austin played for South Carolina baseball just a few seasons ago. The right-handed pitcher primarily operated out of the bullpen, and, after a redshirt in 2021, he became one of the Gamecocks’ top relievers the next two seasons. Austin was a Freshman All-American in 2022 and earned MLB Draft selection in the summer of 2023. He still plays professionally in the Miami Marlins organization.
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GamecocksOnline’s full list of 92 student-athlete graduates:
Baseball (4)
Cade Austin (Carolina Degree Completion Program)
Josh Gregoire
Reese Moore
Amp Phillips
Beach Volleyball (8)
Jolie Cranford
Morgan Downs
Rachel Hartmann
Sadie Nelson (Graduate Degree)
Julianna Quintero
Grace Travis
Virginia Blair Trost (Graduate Degree)
Peyton Yamagata (Graduate Degree)
Equestrian (14)
Alexis Daugird
Mahaley Gann
Madison Hammon
Natalie Jayne
Carly Jenkins
Alyssa Jipping
Susannah Johnson
Kenley Koch
Emerson Madonia
Mattilyn McNeill
Mary Hunter Millet
Bella Primavera
Haley Turner
Ruby Voortmeyer
Men’s Basketball (4)
Nordin Kapic
Kobe Knox
AJ Lawson (Carolina Degree Completion Program)
Eli Sparkman
Football (7)
Maurice Brown II
Judge Collier II
Nolan Hay
Gerald Kilgore
Jamian Risher, Jr.
Chase Sweigart
Gonzie Gray (Carolina Degree Completion Program)
Men’s Golf (3)
Zach Adams
Frankie Harris
Walker Jennings
Men’s Soccer (5)
Micah Colodny
Samy Kolby
Camden Kowalski
William Nilsson
Alexander Stjernegaard
Men’s Swimming & Diving (6)
Charles Bayer
Quinn Buck
Jack Carman
Michael Cooper
Gage Hulbert
Kyle Korvick
Men’s Tennis (1)
Lucas da Silva
Men’s Track & Field (6)
Brandon Dennis
Edouard Lecrivain
Logan Montgomery
Jeremy Nelson
Parker Samuelson
David Warmington, Jr.
Softball (8)
Jori Heard
Natalie Heath (Graduate Degree)
Quincee Lilio
Jamie Mackay
Josey Marron (Graduate Degree)
Arianna Rodi
Sage Scarmardo
Lexie Shaver
Women’s Basketball (4)
Maryam Dauda (Graduate Degree)
Chloe Kitts
Ta’Niya Latson
Madina Okot
Women’s Golf (2)
Camila Burnett
Mia Lussand
Women’s Soccer (4)
Taylor Bloom
Kinley Brown
Micah Bryant
Gracie Falla
Women’s Swimming & Diving (8)
Jordan Agliano
Grace Daniels
Brecklin Gormley
Meaghan Harnish
Caroline Kudela
Megan Maholic
Amy Riordan
Dylan Scholes
Women’s Tennis (1)
Lauren Friedman
Women’s Track & Field / Cross Country (3)
Alexis Brown
Cameran Gist
Eline Mast
Volleyball (3)
Sarah Jordan
Elizabeth McElveen
Kimberly Thompson