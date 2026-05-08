Former players return to school for South Carolina graduation this weekend

The University of South Carolina is holding its commencement ceremonies for the class of 2026 this weekend. Joining the list of 89 student-athletes celebrating the end of their in-classroom work are three former Gamecocks who returned to school to get their degrees.

Taking advantage of the Carolina Degree Completion Program, former basketball star AJ Lawson, former Lou Holtz-era football player Gonzie Gray, and former baseball pitcher Cade Austin will receive their diplomas this weekend, too.

The Carolina Degree Completion Program exists to help former student-athletes who were in good academic standing but did not complete their degree due to pursuing a professional career or personal circumstances. Lawson, Gray, and Austin are the most recent Gamecocks to finish what they started.

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Lawson played for head coach Frank Martin for three seasons from 2018 to 2021. He averaged 14 points per game across three seasons as a primary starter and earned his way to All-SEC honors. He played all three perimeter spots for the Gamecocks. Since leaving school, Lawson has played professionally, finishing the 2025-2026 season on a standard NBA contract.

The oldest student-athlete graduating this May, Gray spent four years with the South Carolina football program. He worked his way up under head coach Lou Holtz and became a contributor as a senior in 2004. In his final year, he scored a touchdown against the Florida Gators and snagged a 52-yard reception against Tennessee.

Austin played for South Carolina baseball just a few seasons ago. The right-handed pitcher primarily operated out of the bullpen, and, after a redshirt in 2021, he became one of the Gamecocks’ top relievers the next two seasons. Austin was a Freshman All-American in 2022 and earned MLB Draft selection in the summer of 2023. He still plays professionally in the Miami Marlins organization.

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GamecocksOnline’s full list of 92 student-athlete graduates:

Baseball (4)

Cade Austin (Carolina Degree Completion Program)

Josh Gregoire

Reese Moore

Amp Phillips

Beach Volleyball (8)

Jolie Cranford

Morgan Downs

Rachel Hartmann

Sadie Nelson (Graduate Degree)

Julianna Quintero

Grace Travis

Virginia Blair Trost (Graduate Degree)

Peyton Yamagata (Graduate Degree)

Equestrian (14)

Alexis Daugird

Mahaley Gann

Madison Hammon

Natalie Jayne

Carly Jenkins

Alyssa Jipping

Susannah Johnson

Kenley Koch

Emerson Madonia

Mattilyn McNeill

Mary Hunter Millet

Bella Primavera

Haley Turner

Ruby Voortmeyer

Men’s Basketball (4)

Nordin Kapic

Kobe Knox

AJ Lawson (Carolina Degree Completion Program)

Eli Sparkman

Football (7)

Maurice Brown II

Judge Collier II

Nolan Hay

Gerald Kilgore

Jamian Risher, Jr.

Chase Sweigart

Gonzie Gray (Carolina Degree Completion Program)

Men’s Golf (3)

Zach Adams

Frankie Harris

Walker Jennings

Men’s Soccer (5)

Micah Colodny

Samy Kolby

Camden Kowalski

William Nilsson

Alexander Stjernegaard

Men’s Swimming & Diving (6)

Charles Bayer

Quinn Buck

Jack Carman

Michael Cooper

Gage Hulbert

Kyle Korvick

Men’s Tennis (1)

Lucas da Silva

Men’s Track & Field (6)

Brandon Dennis

Edouard Lecrivain

Logan Montgomery

Jeremy Nelson

Parker Samuelson

David Warmington, Jr.

Softball (8)

Jori Heard

Natalie Heath (Graduate Degree)

Quincee Lilio

Jamie Mackay

Josey Marron (Graduate Degree)

Arianna Rodi

Sage Scarmardo

Lexie Shaver

Women’s Basketball (4)

Maryam Dauda (Graduate Degree)

Chloe Kitts

Ta’Niya Latson

Madina Okot

Women’s Golf (2)

Camila Burnett

Mia Lussand

Women’s Soccer (4)

Taylor Bloom

Kinley Brown

Micah Bryant

Gracie Falla

Women’s Swimming & Diving (8)

Jordan Agliano

Grace Daniels

Brecklin Gormley

Meaghan Harnish

Caroline Kudela

Megan Maholic

Amy Riordan

Dylan Scholes

Women’s Tennis (1)

Lauren Friedman

Women’s Track & Field / Cross Country (3)

Alexis Brown

Cameran Gist

Eline Mast

Volleyball (3)

Sarah Jordan

Elizabeth McElveen

Kimberly Thompson