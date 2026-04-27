Duquesne big man commits to South Carolina via transfer portal

Duquesne transfer forward Jakub Nečas has committed to South Carolina men’s basketball, he tells GamecockCentral.

Necas gave his pledge to Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris earlier this week before going public with the decision on Monday.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder started each of the last two seasons for the Dukes, averaging 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 24.4 minutes a game this past season.

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Necas was on campus at South Carolina for an official visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Blansko, Czech Republic native, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has played in 96 career games with 53 starts.

Necas is the fifth Gamecocks commitment this portal cycle, joining George Mason four-star guard Kory Mincy, Texas three-star wing Camden Heide, Wisconsin four-star big man Aleksas Bieliauskas, and Drexel three-star wing Shane Blakeney.

Necas has not yet been ranked by On3/Rivals.

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