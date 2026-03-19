South Carolina men's basketball assistant announces exit from program, gives thanks

There will be at least one change on the South Carolina men’s basketball staff this offseason.

Gamecocks assistant Eddie Shannon posted his goodbye and thanks to the university on Twitter/X Thurday afternoon, signaling his exit from the program.

“I want to thank Coach Paris and the University of South Carolina for the opportunity to be part of the program,” Shannon said. “I’m grateful for the relationships built with the players, staff, and community. I’m proud of the work we put in and wish the program continued success. I’m excited for what’s ahead and looking forward to the next opportunity.”

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