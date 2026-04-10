South Carolina closing in on new MBB assistant hire

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris is on the verge of filling one of the vacancies on his coaching staff.

The fifth-year Gamecocks head coach is expected to hire Ole Miss assistant coach Bob Donewald Jr., GamecockCentral has confirmed.

A longtime assistant of Chris Beard’s, Donewald has spent the last three years under Beard with the Rebels, following four seasons combined with him at Texas and Texas Tech.

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TheBigSpur’s John Whittle first broke the news.

Donewald, who began his coaching career in 1989 as a student assistant for four years under his father, Bob Donewald Sr., has extensive experience coaching at the professional level.

Donewald spent seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA in Charlotte (2001-02), New Orleans (2002-03) and Cleveland (2003-04), working with stars such as LeBron James, Jamal Mashburn, Baron Davis, and Carlos Boozer.

South Carolina is in the process of replacing two assistants from this past year’s squad after both Eddie Shannon and Will Bailey moved on this offseason.

FULL OLE MISS BIO BELOW:

Bob Donewald Jr. joined Chris Beard’s staff at Ole Miss in the spring of 2023, bringing a wealth of collegiate and professional experience. He has previously been on staff under Beard at Texas and Texas Tech.



He has helped guide Ole Miss to back-to-back 20-win seasons in Oxford, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2025 after accumulating 24 wins. In his inaugural season with the Rebels, he was a member of the staff that picked up a 20-win season in year one, highlighted by a record start at 13-0 in non-conference play. Donewald most recently helped guide Ole Miss to a historic run at the 2026 SEC Tournament, winning three games in three days to reach the semifinal round.

Donewald spent two seasons at Texas, as assistant coach in 2022-23 and special assistant to the head coach in 2021-22. He helped the Longhorns win 51 games during his two years, including a 22-14 record in the Big 12. Texas won the 2023 Big 12 Tournament before picking up three wins in the NCAA Tournament to reach the Elite Eight, after picking up the program’s first postseason win at the 2022 National Tournament the year prior.

On the recruiting trail, he helped the Texas staff ink a four-man freshman group that was ranked as the No. 5 recruiting class in the country by Rivals and 247 Sports.

During the 2020-21 season at Texas Tech, Donewald was an assistant coach who helped the Red Raiders post an 18-11 mark (9-8 Big 12) and advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. Texas Tech earned a 65-53 win over Utah State in the NCAA First Round before falling to Arkansas, 68-66. The Red Raiders were ranked in The AP Top 25 throughout the entire season for the first time in program history, reaching as high as No. 7 in February and sitting at No. 21 in the final poll.

In his first year in Lubbock (2019-20), Donewald served as the Director of Player Development. Texas Tech posted an 18-13 record and tied for third in the Big 12 with a 9-9 league mark. The Red Raiders defeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden and registered an 88-42 home win against TCU, marking the largest margin of victory (46 points) in Big 12 play in program history. Jahmi’us Ramsey (second team) and Davide Moretti (honorable mention) earned All-Big 12 honors, while Ramsey and Shannon claimed spots on the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Following the season, Ramsey was selected No. 43 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Prior to his time in Lubbock, Donewald spent the 2018-19 season as the head coach of the PBC Lokomotiv Kuban in the VTB United League in Russia. He was the head coach for the Jilin Northeast Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association during the 2016-17 season.

Donewald served as the head coach of the Iowa Energy as part of the Memphis Grizzlies organization in the NBA D League for two seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16). The Energy (now known as the Iowa Wolves) registered a 52-48 mark in his two years, and Donewald’s emphasis on player development led to call-ups to the NBA for Hassan Whiteside, Willie Reed, Kalin Lucas, Patrick Christopher, Tyrus Thomas, James Ennis III and Alex Stephenson.

Donewald was the head coach of Dnipro Dnepropetrovsk for one season (2008-09), when he coached Patrick Beverley and led the team to the Ukranian UBL Cup semifinals. He then took over the head coaching position with the Shanghai Sharks in China for two years (2009-11) under the ownership of Yao Ming. Donewald guided the Sharks to the Chinese Basketball Association’s Final Four of the 2010 playoffs after inheriting a team that finished in last place the year prior to his hiring. He then served as head coach for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the CBA during the 2011 season.

During his time in China, Donewald also worked as the head coach of the Chinese National Team from 2010-12, leading the team at the 2010 World Championships, the 2010 Asian Games and the 2012 London Olympics. Under his guidance, the Chinese National Team captured the gold medal at the 2010 and 2011 Asian Games and he was named the Asian Games’ Best Coach in 2010 and the 2011 Asian Championships’ Best Coach. The squad posted a 36-0 record in Asia during his time as head coach.

Donewald spent one year as an assistant coach at UAB (2007-08), helping the Blazers post a 23-11 mark and advance to the NIT Second Round. While in Birmingham, Donewald developed a pair of players who went on to be selected in the NBA Draft in Walter Sharpe (No. 32 overall by Seattle in 2008) and Robert Vaden (No. 54 overall by Charlotte in 2009). He also was the head coach for Objetivo Sao Carlos in Brazil from 2005-07.

Donewald spent three years (2001-04) as an assistant coach in the NBA in Charlotte (2001-02), New Orleans (2002-03) and Cleveland (2003-04). During his time in the NBA, he worked with LeBron James, Jamal Mashburn, Baron Davis, and Carlos Boozer.

Prior to his time in the NBA, Donewald spent five years as a head coach and general manager in the British Basketball League (BBL), leading his teams to the finals of the championship series three times. He served as head coach and general manager of the Leicester Riders for two seasons (1996-97 and 1997-98), guiding the Riders to the finals of the National Cup in his second year. Donewald was the head coach of the Derby Storm for one season (1998-99), leading the team to the finals of the uni-ball Trophy. He then served as head coach of the Greater London Leopards for two years (1999-2000 and 2000-01), helping the Leopards to a 24-10 mark and the finals of the National Cup in 2000-01.

Donewald began his coaching career as a student assistant for four years (1989-93) under his father, Bob Donewald Sr., at Western Michigan University. He served an internship with the New Jersey Nets and was an assistant to the general manager, Willis Reed. Donewald spent two years (1994-96) as an assistant coach at Morehead State University.

Born in South Bend, Ind., Donewald graduated from Western Michigan University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He and his wife, Marta, have two sons, Jake and Luke.

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