Second South Carolina assistant not expected to return

Lamont Paris is back for another season, but it’s still an offseason of change within the South Carolina men’s basketball program.

The Gamecocks and assistant coach Will Bailey are expected to go their separate ways, marking the second staff change this offseason amid a complete roster rebuild.

Bailey is the coach GamecockCentral was referring to when it, among other outlets, reported here that there would be a second staff change this offseason.

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In what was his second stint in the Garnet and Black, Bailey joined Paris’ staff in 2024 after a year at Loyola Chicago.

He previously was on staff at Saint Louis.

Prior to his return to Saint Louis, he was an assistant for the Gamecocks in former head coach Frank Martin’s final two seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Bailey has also previously worked at La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine, Chicago State and UAB.

Gamecock players Eli Ellis, Elijah Strong, EJ Walker, and Jordan Butler have all announced their intent to transfer following the end of the season.

South Carolina will look to rebuild the roster completely after a second straight disappointing season following the Gamecocks NCAA Tournament berth in 2023-24.

The Gamecocks and assistant Eddie Shannon also parted ways earlier this offseason.