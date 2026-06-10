South Carolina softball lands veteran infielder Morgan Sharpe

South Carolina softball landed its third transfer portal commitment of the current recruiting cycle Tuesday night when Western Kentucky middle infielder Morgan Sharpe committed to the Gamecocks.

A senior with one year of eligibility left, Sharpe earned Second-Team All-Conference USA honors this past season when she slashed .369/.420/.588 with 18 doubles and three home runs.

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Sharpe will provide valuable experience to Ashley Chastain Woodard’s squad, having played in 111 career games with a career average of .343.

Sharpe is the third pledge in the Gamecocks portal class, joining Wofford transfer infielder Kaytlin Greenwood and Longwood transfer catcher Brooke Bennett.

Full Morgan Sharpe Bio

As a Junior (2026): Conference USA All-Conference Second Team… Appeared in and started all 53 games at shortstop… Hit .369 on the season, collecting 59 hits in 160 at-bats… Recorded 18 doubles on the year, ranking second all-time in program history in single season doubles… Slashed .369/.420/.588… Hit her first career home run against IU Indy on February 27… Finished with three home runs on the season…

As a Sophomore (2025): Appeared in and started all 51 games at shortstop… Posted the second-highest batting average on the team with a .308… Slashed .308/.362/.355 on the season with 53 hits in 172 at-bats including six doubles and one triple… Recorded 18 RBI on the season… Named CUSA Player of the Week on April 28…

As a Freshman (2024): 2024 All-Conference USA Freshman Team… 2024 All-Conference USA Second Team…as a freshman Sharpe started in all 54 games of the 2024 season…she had 167 at bats with 57 hits holding a final batting average of .341…she had a season high 4 hits against St. Louis (2/23/24)…had a total of 26 RBIs with a season high of 4 RBI’s against New Mexico State (3/10/24)…Sharpe started at second base where she had a .966 fielding percentage with 120 putouts and 79 assists.

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