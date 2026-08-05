FLASH SALE: 75% off annual membership to GamcockCentral

South Carolina football is back in action with the Gamecocks returning for fall camp in preparation of the 2026 college football season. The Gamecocks enter the 2026 season hungry for a bounce-back year in Shane Beamer‘s sixth year leading South Carolina football. With so much taking place in Columbia, trusted insiders Chris Clark, Wes Mitchell, JC Shurburtt, and the entire GamecockCentral team are ensuring Gamecock fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join GamecockCentral will get their first 12 months of premium Gamecocks coverage for just $30 — ONLY $2.49/month!

From what the South Carolina offense will look like under new OC Kendal Briles, to LaNorris Sellers entering his third season as starting quarterback, or what newcomers you can expect to impact the season — there’s no shortage of Gamecock news going down as Beamer enters a pivotal Year 6!

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join GamecockCentral today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Gamecocks coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm ET!!

With a GamecockCentral annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. Long-time South Carolina insiders JC Shurburtt, Chris Clark, and Wes Mitchell — three of the most trusted and connected names in the market — highlight a deep team that includes insider and Inside the Gamecocks host Jamie Bradford and staff writers Jack Veltri and Kevin Miller, covering every angle of every practice, press conference, and game. If it involves the Gamecocks, this team is on it with in-depth, in-person coverage, not aggregated, regurgitated news.

— The Insiders Forum, the best and most informative South Carolina message board community around! For nearly 30 years, TIF has been the place where Gamecock fans gather online — and it’s where most of the scoop on the program breaks first. Interact daily with Mitchell, Clark, Shurburtt and the entire staff, get your questions answered directly by the insiders, vet the rumors flying around social media and talk all things South Carolina with the most passionate (and most connected) Gamecock fans anywhere!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our GC recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round-the-clock updates on where the Gamecocks stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Pete Nakos, Chris Low, Chad Simmons, Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of GamecockCentral’s resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all GamecockCentral premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network — including team sites covering Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and every other program you love to keep tabs on!

Get 75% OFF GamecockCentral annual memberships now!

Led by Wes Mitchell, Chris Clark, JC Shurburtt and the entire GamecockCentral team, Carolina fans will stay in the know on all the latest South Carolina scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best South Carolina message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a GamecockCentral annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Gamecock coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.