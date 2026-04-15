South Carolina gets back to .500, opens critical homestand with win over Davidson

Considering the hole South Carolina has had to climb out of, getting back to .500 for the first time in nearly a month is an accomplishment in itself. While it’s a sign of how much things have improved, Monte Lee is more pleased with his team playing better baseball and finding ways to win close games.

The Gamecocks found themselves locked in a tight battle Tuesday but ultimately prevailed in an 8-6 win over Davidson at Founders Park. They’ve now won four consecutive games, moving back to the .500 mark for the first time since March 24.

“We had a stretch there where we were losing those close games, right? And now we’ve been able to find a way to win the close games,” Lee said. “That just gives the guys confidence that, hey, we can do this. We can play nine complete innings of baseball and find ways to win a tight ballgame. That’s a good thing because it’s good to have confidence late in the ballgame with a lead versus feeling the pressure of trying to hold on.”

At first, it looked like South Carolina (19-19, 5-10 SEC) would coast to victory after scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. It was an offensive clinic with home runs coming from Will Craddock, Talmadge LeCroy and KJ Scobey.

But it turned out to be anything but easy. The early lead disappeared in the blink of an eye after Davidson tied the game with four runs in the second inning. The Wildcats clubbed two homers off Riley Goodman, who struggled mightily in his first start in about a month. The right-hander exited in the second without recording an out, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out one.

“I think the first inning was pretty good for him. I mean, they scored one, but I thought he commanded the zone better that time around,” LeCroy said. “I think things just got away from him. I think they just had a couple of dank hits off of him, made him a little uncomfortable, and just got a little out of whack there after that first inning. But Riley’s so talented, and I think just in a matter of time, things are just going to start clicking for him. He’s the hardest worker in the clubhouse, without a doubt, and he’s one of the most talented kids I’ve been a part of.”

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After Davidson scored another run in the fourth to retake the lead, South Carolina quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning, pushing across two runs to regain control. Tyler Bak and LeCroy each drove in runs with infield singles, then Luke Yuhasz later added an insurance run in the fifth with an RBI groundout.

The Gamecock bullpen picked up Goodman nicely after his brief outing, allowing just one run over the final seven innings. Josh Gregoire gave up a solo home run with two outs in the fourth, but was otherwise solid, striking out five and walking two while allowing just two hits.

Logan Prisco held the Wildcats hitless over 2.1 innings, striking out five and walking one.

“(Lee is) confident in me, you know, so I just go out there and fill it up, throw over the plate, and good things will happen,” Prisco said. “Got a bunch of guys behind us that can make the plays.”

Josh Gunther entered to start the seventh and recorded two quick outs before running into a bases-loaded jam, forcing him to give way to Parker Marlatt, who ultimately escaped the threat without any damage being done.

Marlatt pitched a scoreless eighth, retiring all four batters he faced in his outing. Cooper Parks picked up his first save of the year and pitched a scoreless ninth after escaping a two-runner jam with one out.

“All in all, eight runs, you’ll take it,” Lee said. “We’re gonna win a lot of games if we score eight runs, if we pitch the way that we’ve been pitching.”

Up next: South Carolina will welcome in No. 17 Mississippi State for a three-game series starting Friday night. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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