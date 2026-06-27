South Carolina gets commitment from Wake Forest slugger, brother of Gamecock commit

South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Wake Forest outfielder Luke Costello, he announced on Instagram on Saturday.

“The past two years at Wake Forest have meant more than I can put into words. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, support staff, and everyone who made my time there so special. I’ll always be grateful for the experiences and memories,” Costello wrote.

“With that being said, I’m excited for the next chapter and blessed to announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina. Looking forward to competing with an incredible program, staff, and embracing the road ahead. Thank you, Wake. Let’s get to work, Columbia.”

Costello will have three years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons. He becomes the fourth Demon Deacon to follow Bill Cilento to Columbia. Cilento, who spent the last 17 years at Wake Forest, is the Gamecocks’ new associate head coach and hitting coach.

Costello will also be joining his brother Andrew with the Gamecocks. Andrew, who will have four years of eligibility remaining, committed to South Carolina out of the transfer portal last week.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The Erie, Pa. native hit .302 with 17 home runs and a team-leading 62 RBI at Wake Forest this year. His homers were the second-most on the team. He also led the team with a 1.084 OPS in 182 at-bats.

As a freshman in 2025, Costello hit .290 with 10 homers and 28 RBI in 131 at-bats.

For his college career, he’s a .297 hitter with 27 homers and 90 RBI in 94 games.

Costello played in the corner outfield spots at Wake Forest. He only committed one error this year and finished with a .984 fielding percentage.

Luke Costello’s bio from Wake Forest Athletics

Freshman (2025)

Appeared in 41 games with 33 starts for the Demon Deacons during the 2025 season… Recorded 38 hits, 10 home runs, and 28 RBIs while batting .290 during his first collegiate season… Made his collegiate debut against Long Island (2/14)… Recorded his first hit at Coastal Carolina (3/11)… Added three hits against Elon (3/25)… Notched his first career home run against Virginia Tech (3/29)… Totaled three RBIs against Florida State (4/6)… Set a season-high with six RBIs after going 3-for-5 with two home runs against Coastal Carolina (4/25)… Added another pair of home runs against Pitt (5/10)… Hit two home runs against Miami (OH) during the NCAA Regional (5/31).

Background: Finished high school with a .555 OBP, 78 RBI, 90 R, 9 HR, and 21 SB… Also played SS and RHP… No. 2 ranked 3B from Pennsylvania… Named Northwest Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year in 2023

Personal: Born May 8, 2005… Son of Craig and Terri Costello… Has three siblings, two sisters, Catie and Claire, and one brother, Andrew signed to class of 2027 for Wake… Also played three years of varsity football