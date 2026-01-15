South Carolina gets embarrassed by No. 17 Arkansas in largest loss of season

After blowing a second-half lead in its last game, South Carolina followed it up with a game that wasn’t anywhere close from start to finish.

The Gamecocks began a two-game road trip with a 108-74 loss to No. 17 Arkansas in Fayetteville on Wednesday, now dropping three of their first four games to start conference play.

This is now the eighth time in Lamont Paris’ four-year tenure at South Carolina that the Gamecocks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) have lost by 30-plus points in a game. Arkansas’ 108 points are the most Paris’ defense has allowed in his time as the head coach.

After some early back and forth in the first few minutes, the Razorbacks quickly took a double-digit point lead and never relinquished it for the rest of the night. They did that by playing well on both ends of the floor, but they also exposed all of South Carolina’s weak points.

From a pure athleticism standpoint, Arkansas was the superior team on the floor. It had numerous breakaway dunks and threw up high lob passes, which the Razorbacks’ tallest players caught for multiple alley oops in the game.

Arkansas also shot far better in this one, finishing at a 58.9 percent clip from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range. On the flip side, South Carolina shot 44.4 percent and 23.3 percent from deep, although some of those made shots came when the game was already out of hand.

Besides a tough shooting night, that was only one of many problems for the Gamecocks on this night. As a team that’s only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game, which is 17th-best in the country, they turned the ball over 10 times in the first half alone.

They became sloppy on many of their offensive possessions and finished with 16 turnovers. In turn, those mistakes directly allowed the Razorbacks to score 22 points off turnovers.

Arkansas was quick in moving up and down the court, scoring 32 fast-break points. In comparison, the Gamecocks had only seven fast-break points. Additionally, because of South Carolina’s ongoing struggles with its frontcourt play this season, the Razorbacks took full advantage and dominated with 66 points in the paint.

After a rough showing against Georgia last Saturday, Meechie Johnson had a bounce-back performance and led the way with 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting with six assists and one steal.

Aside from Johnson, though, the Gamecocks hardly got any real production from the rest of the team. Not including Johnson’s final shooting numbers, South Carolina’s other 10 players who saw action on Wednesday combined to shoot 19-of-50 (38 percent).

Up next: South Carolina will continue its road stint when it heads to Auburn on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

