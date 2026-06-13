South Carolina getting back starting outfielder next season

South Carolina center fielder Tyler Bak will be “staying home” and returning to the Gamecocks next season, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Bak will be entering his senior season with the program and has one year of eligibility remaining. He’s now the third player who is set to return, joining right-handers Parker Marlatt and Cooper Parks.

The Wofford transfer started 55 games for the Gamecocks this year. He hit a career-low .247 with six homers and 28 RBI in 198 at-bats. He did, however, lead the team in stolen bases, going 9-for-10 on the year.

In his college career, Bak is a .282 hitter with eight homers and 67 RBI in 439 at-bats. He’s also gone 34-of-38 on stolen base attempts.

Tyler Bak’s bio from GamecocksOnline

JUNIOR (2026)

Made 56 appearances with 55 starts for the Garnet and Black in 2026

Scored 30 runs and had nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 28 RBI

Led the team with nine stolen bases

Had a .404 slugging percentage

Went 3-for-5 with four RBI in a win over Northern Kentucky (Feb. 13)

Homered and had three hits and two RBI against Queens (Feb. 25)

Was 2-for-3 with three RBI in a win over Princeton (March 8)

Had four hits and three RBI in a win over Wofford (March 31)

Doubled, homered and drove in three runs in a win over Arkansas (March 22)

Had 12 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI performances

Scored three runs against Charlotte (March 17)

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., for two seasons

Southern Conference All-Freshman team (2024)

Hit .325 with 10 doubles, two home runs, 20 RBI and 28 runs scored as a sophomore in 2025

Was third on the team with a .427 on-base percentage

Had three hits, two doubles and four RBI against UNC Asheville (Feb. 25, 2025)

Stole a pair of bases at Kentucky (March 9, 2025)

Had four hits in a game at Samford (April 5, 2025)

Drove in three runs with three hits against VMI (May 15, 2025)

Played in 41 games as a freshman, hitting .286 with 30 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 19 RBI

Had three hits against The Citadel (March 24, 2024) with a pair of RBI

Drove in seven runs with three hits and three RBI against Charleston Southern (April 2, 2024)

Prepped at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., earning region offensive player of the year honors in 2023

First Team All-State (2022, ’23)

All-County Player of the Month (April 2021)

Hit .347 with 11 stolen bases as a sophomore

As a junior, hit. 361 with 21 stolen bases

PERSONAL

Born on September 9, 2004

Son of Jamie and Jason Bak

Major is services management

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