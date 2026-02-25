South Carolina has given Talmadge LeCroy a new responsibility this year. What it entails

During South Carolina’s player exit meetings at the end of last season, Talmadge LeCroy asked head coach Paul Mainieri if he wanted him to return for 2026. LeCroy, who appeared in only 17 games due to injuries, was eligible to redshirt and come back for one more season.

For Mainieri, seeing LeCroy take the field for one more year at South Carolina was “the most important thing in the world.” So the decision to return was made then and there. Mainieri also wanted him to shoulder more responsibility, guiding a revamped pitching staff from behind the plate.

Starting in the fall, LeCroy began calling pitches for the Gamecocks’ pitching staff, taking on a role that had previously fallen largely to the coaches last year. Things went so well that Mainieri began considering making him the regular pitch-caller once the regular season began.

“The pitchers loved it and they pitched well,” Mainieri said. “So I talked to Terry in December, and I said, how do you feel about and he’s like, ‘Hey, I think we should do it.'”

There’s a lot that goes into it, but it’s nothing that LeCroy, a fifth-year senior catcher, can’t handle.

“We put a lot of work into scouting reports and getting ready for the team that we’re playing,” he said. “Coach Mainieri has put a lot of trust into me to lead the pitching staff in regards of calling pitches. Just feels like it’s good for the pace of the game, and also, I’m in there battling with the guy. I’ve had a really fun time doing it so far. It’s just kind of gotten my mind off everything and just trying to succeed at calling great pitches and just really try to put my pitchers in great spots because I know how hard they work.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

So far this season, he’s called nearly every pitch for the Gamecocks, with Mainieri noting that the coaching staff steps in for about 10 pitches per game. It’s a team effort behind the scenes, but LeCroy is the one mostly running the show, and it’s led to great results.

After eight games, South Carolina’s pitching staff owns a 3.17 ERA, and 11 of the 15 arms who have seen the mound have kept their ERAs under 4.00.

“I just felt like Talmadge is unique in the sense that he’s a real baseball rat, like he could tell you who was the starting shortstop for Cal State Fullerton in 1993,” Mainieri said. “He’s just such a student of college baseball in particular, but baseball in general. I just felt like he had that kind of unique sense that a lot of young kids don’t have, that he could call a good game.”

In his 40-plus-year coaching career, Mainieri has only ever had one other catcher call pitches during games. That would be Paul O’Toole, who played for him at Notre Dame from 1999-2002. During O’Toole’s senior season, the year he started calling pitches, the Irish made it to the College World Series.

Mainieri is hopeful for a similar outcome with a veteran like LeCroy leading the way this year.

“I haven’t had a lot of fifth-year seniors in my coaching career, but when I have had them, they’re like a different animal when they’re in their fifth year,” he said. “Especially kids that have grown in the program, they’ve seen everything you can possibly see, and so their confidence level is at an all-time high.”

After putting up good numbers in the preseason, LeCroy’s success has translated over to the games that count. He’s hitting a career-high .467 with two home runs, seven RBI and a 1.296 OPS across 30 at-bats.

While much of that production has come against mid-major competition so far, he’s recorded multi-hit performances in each of his last five games, with six overall this season.

“I just try to show up every day with the same mindset every day, just show these guys what it takes to compete and the kind of work that work ethic it takes to succeed at this level,” LeCroy said. “… I’ve just really enjoyed this team, just showing up to the ballpark every day. Leader or not, you lead by example and put your head down and work.”

LeCroy has caught in all but one game so far, and that’s the way he likes it. Mainieri said he wants to be behind the plate as much as possible, even as the staff tries to balance that with keeping him healthy.

That should remain the case with Reese Moore still sore from knee surgery and limited to hitting, while Jake Randolph is also dealing with an unspecified injury. Still, Mainieri admits he loses sleep over the position and how often to have LeCroy behind the plate over the course of a long season.

“Our team’s at its best when Talmadge is in there and hitting cleanup,” he said. “So you just pray that he is able to stay safe and not get hurt. He wants to catch all the time, so we’ll see.”

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!