South Carolina issues statement on Jacarrius Peak's injury

One day after news broke that South Carolina offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak had suffered a knee injury, the football program issued a statement on the status of its star transfer.

“Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice,” the statement read, as relayed by On3’s Chris Low. “We expect that he will be available this season.”

The expectation that the NC State transfer will play this season aligns with GamecockCentral’s reporting from Saturday on the injury, when GC said, citing sources, that “the South Carolina staff is expecting/hopeful that he will be ready for the beginning of the season.”

The exact nature and severity of the injury, as well as a specific timetable for a return, remain unknown.

As Rivals’ No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, Peak represented the cross-section of being one of the best overall players, while playing a major position of need for the Gamecocks.

Peak, who chose the Gamecocks over Texas A&M and Alabama, among others, arrived on campus in January and has already impressed the staff.

“Athletic freak,” South Carolina Director of Player Personnel Darren Uscher told GamecockCentral last month. “If y’all look at that Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List that Nyck Harbor has been on since he came into college, Peak’s been on that list too. So this is a guy that, although he’s not your 6-6 tackle, long-statured guy, he is so light on his feet, he’s extremely athletic, but he’s got long arms. But he’s also extremely powerful and extremely strong and heavy-handed.”

In addition to being the top o-lineman, Rivals ranked Peak the No. 3 overall player in the portal this cycle.

In On3’s Impact Rankings, which seek to rank college players much like the recruiting industry has long ranked high school prospects, Peak is the No. 2 offensive tackle in college football.