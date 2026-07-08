South Carolina kicks off 2028 class with big-time four-star receiver

South Carolina’s recruiting momentum over the last week can’t be contained to the 2027 class.

Burlington (N.C.) Southeast Alamance four-star Joseph “Jet” Gibbs kicked off the Gamecocks 2028 class with a commitment to the program on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is listed as an “athlete” on Rivals but will play wide receiver for South Carolina, where he was a huge standout at camp last month, earning an offer after his performance.

He is being recruited to the Gamecocks by wide receivers coach Mike Furrey.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Wes Mitchell and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on The Insiders Forum.

Already considered a Blue Chip prospect, Gibbs chose South Carolina over offers from North Carolina, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Florida, Kentucky, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Gibbs is the No. 297 overall player in the class of 2028, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also No. 12 nationally among all prospects labeled as “athletes.” Gibbs is the No. 12 player, regardless of position, in the state of North Carolina for the cycle.

While Gibbs is the first commitment for the 2028 class, he’s part of a recent run of commitments when including the 2027 cycle.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond three-star LB Jackson Ross, Cornelius (N.C.) Hough five-star CB Josh Dobson and four-star S Davion Jones, Irmo (S.C.) four-star OL Nate Carson, and Rolesville (N.C.) three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie all committed to South Carolina over the last week and a half.

South Carolina 2028 commit list

Burlington (N.C.) Southeast Alamance four-star WR Joseph “Jet” Gibbs – 7/8/26