South Carolina lands Coastal Carolina right-hander from transfer portal
South Carolina has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal from Coastal Carolina right-hander Daniel Parker, he announced on his Instagram on Tuesday night.
Parker will have three years of eligibility remaining as he follows newly-hired head coach Kevin Schnall from Conway to Columbia.
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As a freshman at Coastal Carolina in 2026, Parker made 19 appearances, including two starts on the mound. He posted a 3-0 record with a 4.76 ERA over 34 innings pitched. He finished the year with 32 strikeouts and 21 walks.
Parker is a Hartsville native who notably attended nearby P27 Academy in Lexington. Coming out of high school, he was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 4 right-handed pitcher and No. 12 overall player in the state of South Carolina in the Class of 2025.
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Daniel Parker’s bio from Coastal Carolina Athletics
2026 (Freshman Year)
- Made 19 appearances, including two starts, on the mound for the Chanticleers
- Posted a 3-0 record with a 4.76 ERA over 34.0 innings pitched
- Recorded 32 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .232 batting average
High School
- Lettered in baseball at P27 Academy
Personal
- Born October 17, 2006
- Son of Dale and Robbie Parker
- Two siblings – Chapman and Mary Hannah Hatchell
- Originally from Hartsville, SC
- Majoring in Commercial and investment Real Estate
- Best baseball memory: Winning the Dixie Youth World Series