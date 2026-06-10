South Carolina lands Coastal Carolina right-hander from transfer portal

South Carolina has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal from Coastal Carolina right-hander Daniel Parker, he announced on his Instagram on Tuesday night.

Parker will have three years of eligibility remaining as he follows newly-hired head coach Kevin Schnall from Conway to Columbia.

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As a freshman at Coastal Carolina in 2026, Parker made 19 appearances, including two starts on the mound. He posted a 3-0 record with a 4.76 ERA over 34 innings pitched. He finished the year with 32 strikeouts and 21 walks.

Parker is a Hartsville native who notably attended nearby P27 Academy in Lexington. Coming out of high school, he was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 4 right-handed pitcher and No. 12 overall player in the state of South Carolina in the Class of 2025.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Daniel Parker’s bio from Coastal Carolina Athletics

2026 (Freshman Year)

Made 19 appearances, including two starts, on the mound for the Chanticleers

Posted a 3-0 record with a 4.76 ERA over 34.0 innings pitched

Recorded 32 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .232 batting average

High School

Lettered in baseball at P27 Academy

Personal

Born October 17, 2006

Son of Dale and Robbie Parker

Two siblings – Chapman and Mary Hannah Hatchell

Originally from Hartsville, SC

Majoring in Commercial and investment Real Estate

Best baseball memory: Winning the Dixie Youth World Series

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