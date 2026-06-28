South Carolina lands commitment from Columbia native, in-state right-hander

South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from College of Charleston right-hander Carter Harrington, he announced on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Dreams to Reality! Spurs Up,” Harrington wrote in his X (formerly Twitter) post.

Harrington will have four years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Harrington is a Columbia native and pitched at nearby A.C. Flora High School. He was ranked as the No. 13 overall player and No. 5 right-handed pitcher in South Carolina in the Class of 2025 by Perfect Game.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder spent his freshman year at Charleston, where he went 3-5 with a 5.49 ERA in 14 appearances with 13 starts. He began the year as a midweek starter but became the Cougars’ Friday night starter by season’s end. He recorded 42 strikeouts and 26 walks in 60.2 innings of work.

Harrington was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team and Perfect Game Freshman All-America Second Team for his efforts on the mound.

Carter Harrington’s bio from College of Charleston Athletics

CAREER HONORS/AWARDS

CAA Rookie of the Week (March 9, 2026)

2026 Perfect Game Freshman All-America Second Team

2026 CAA All-Rookie Team

FRESHMAN (2026)

CAA All-Rookie Team

Rookie of the Week (March 9)

Appeared in 15 games with 14 starts

Had a 5.37 ERA, pitching 63.2 innings and 49 strikeouts

Led the team in strikeouts

Made his collegiate debut at Coastal Carolina on Feb 17, throwing 3.0 innings with 7 strikeouts

Earned first career victory vs Hofstra on March 6, going 5.0 scoreless frames

Threw a season-high of 7.0 innings twice, collecting 9 strikeouts between the two

HIGH SCHOOL

Graduated from A.C. Flora High School

Named Preseason All-American, Region Pitcher of the Year, All-State

North South All Star

Ranked as the No. 13 overall player and No. 5 right-handed pitcher in South Carolina in the Class of 2025 by Perfect Game

PERSONAL