South Carolina lands commitment from hard-throwing SEC right-hander out of transfer portal

South Carolina has landed a commitment from Georgia right-handed pitcher Jordan Stephens, he announced on social media on Thursday.

Stephens will have one year of eligibility remaining as he’ll spend his senior season in Columbia.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

After starting his career at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga., the Rochelle, Ga. native spent the past two seasons at Georgia. He went 5-0 with a 5.77 ERA in 35 appearances with two starts. He racked up 45 strikeouts and 31 walks in 39 innings of work, primarily out of the bullpen.

Stephens had his best year in 2025, finishing with a 3.92 ERA and three saves in 18 appearances. 2026 was a step back from that success as he ended the season with a 7.85 ERA in 17 appearances.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder throws in the upper 90s with his fastball, topping out at 99-100 miles per hour.

Jordan Stephens’ bio from Georgia Athletics

2025 (Sophomore/Georgia): Made 18 relief appearances for the Bulldogs as they went 43-17 (18-12 SEC) and played host to an NCAA Athens Regional as a No. 7 national seed

*Posted a 4-0 record, 3.92 ERA in 20.2 innings with 19 walks and 27 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .164 batting average

*Did not allow a run in his first six appearances, a span of 8.2 innings with two walks and 12 strikeouts

*Notched first save over University of Illinois Chicago, pitching two scoreless innings with five strikeouts

*Earned a pair of wins over Florida Gulf Coast in a combined 1.2 scoreless innings

*Tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in collecting a save over Columbia

*Picked up a road win over No. 13 Florida after allowing two runs on two hits in an inning

*Pitched one scoreless inning to secure a save over No. 14 Georgia Tech in front of a crowd of 15,000 at Truist Park

*Named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

2024 (Freshman/ABAC): Attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga., where he played for Brooks Calvo

*Posted a 4-6 mark and 5.03 ERA in 17 games including 14 starts for the Stallions as they went 19-31

*Tallied team-high 113 strikeouts with 41 walks in 82.1 innings

*Led the team with three complete games and held opponents to a .269 batting average

*Named a Second Team All-Conference selection by the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA)



High School: A graduate of Wilcox County where he played for Stephen McDuffie

*Posted 19 wins with a 1.33 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 121.1 innings during prep career for the Patriots

*Primarily a pitcher and saw action as a first baseman and outfielder

*Played on the Stealth 17U Travel Team

*Also lettered as a tight end on the football team

*Played with Game On Stealth 17U Travel Team and the Ohio Warhawks

Personal: Born Sept. 15, 2004

*Son of Gerald and Kelly Stephens

*Has two older siblings, Chastity and Judah

*Major: Sport Management