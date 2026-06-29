South Carolina lands commitment from speedy SEC outfielder

Make that three commitments out of the transfer portal for South Carolina on the day. The Gamecocks’ third pledge on Monday came from Auburn outfielder Bristol Carter, who announced the news on social media.

“Blessed… let’s do this,” he wrote in his post on Instagram.

Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

After spending his freshman year at East Carolina, Carter transferred to Auburn in 2025, where he’d spend the next two seasons before committing to the Gamecocks. In his three-year career, the Oak Ridge, N.C., native has hit .298 with six home runs and 69 RBI in 450 at-bats.

Carter hit .243 in his first year at Auburn but bounced back this year, finishing the season hitting .298 with two homers and 25 RBI in 151 at-bats. He also swiped a career-high 31 bases in 32 attempts.

Carter has played all three outfield spots at the college level, with most of his action coming in center and left field. He’s a career .985 fielder with only four errors made in 155 games.

Bristol Carter’s bio from Auburn Athletics

HONORS AND AWARDS

2024 Second Team Freshman All-America (PG)

2024 AAC All-Freshman Team

2025 SEC Community Service Team

2025 – SOPHOMORE SEASON

Appeared in 50 games, making 40 starts in the outfield … hit .243 and reached base at a .331 clip … led the team with 14 stolen bases … went 5-for-13 in his first series against Holy Cross (Feb. 14-16) … hit his first home run of the season in the series finale against Wright State (Feb. 23) … went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI vs. Baylor (Mar. 2) … collected a hit in his SEC debut vs. Vanderbilt (Mar. 14) … went 3-for-8 with a double, home run and two RBI in two games at Georgia (Mar. 29) … collected two hits in back-to-back games vs. UAB (Apr. 1) and Alabama (Apr. 4) … went on a season high seven-game hit streak from Mar. 29-Apr. 8, going 10-for-24 during the span … reached base three times – two hits, one walk – in games vs. LSU (Apr. 13) and at Texas (Apr. 18) … went 2-for-5 with two RBI in the regular season finale at Ole Miss (May 17) … went 3-for-8 in the super regional vs. Coastal Carolina (June 6-7) … member of the SEC Community Service Team.



2024 – FRESHMAN SEASON AT ECU

Ranked second on the team with a .346 average in 56 games and 46 starts … named Second Team Freshman All-America by Perfect Game and to the AAC All-Freshman Team … collected 55 hits, including seven doubles, one triple and two homers … scored 30 runs and drove in 31 … went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs in his collegiate debut vs. Rider (Feb. 16) … hit his first career homer and drove in a season high three runs vs. Elon (Apr. 9) … turned in multiple hits in 13 games, including three straight games from Apr. 13-16 … homered and matched a season high with three RBI vs. William & Mary (Apr. 16) … collected a season-high four hits vs. Memphis (Apr. 27) … was 4-for-5 in stolen bases … turned in a .987 fielding percentage with a pair of outfield assists.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Northwest Guilford High School (NC) … named a 2023 First Team High School All-American by Perfect Game … earned North Carolina 4A First Team All-State honors three times (2021, 2022, 2023) … batted .546 his senior campaign with 59 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 60 runs scored, 34 RBI, 50 stolen bases and a 1.624 OPS (.990 slugging and .633 on base percentages) … rated by Perfect Game as the No. 104 overall player in the class, including the No. 3 outfielder in North Carolina … 2022 PG National Showcase Top Prospect Team … also earned four varsity letters as a member of the Northwest Guilford football program … secured first team all-state football accolades as a sophomore, junior and senior after picking up second-team laurels his freshman campaign … tallied 1,408 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 393 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his junior and senior years combined.



PERSONAL

Son of Dan and Anna Carter … has one brother, Cameron, and one sister, Ashton … his brother played four years of football at Wingate University … born Mar. 25, 2004.