South Carolina lands commitment from USC Upstate transfer right-hander

South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from USC Upstate right-hander Max Bianchini, he announced in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Bianchini, who will be entering his redshirt senior season, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

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The Schaumburg, Ill. native spent the last two seasons at USC Upstate, following two years at McHenry County Community College. In his time with the Spartans, he went 9-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 43 appearances with seven starts. He struck out 81 batters and walked 45 in 93.2 innings of work.

Bianchini is coming off a season where he finished with a 6.18 ERA, nearly two runs higher than the 4.32 ERA he had in 2025. He made 19 appearances with six starts and struck out 42 with 18 walks.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Max Bianchini’s bio from USC Upstate Athletics

2026 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Appeared in 19 games, making six starts and 13 relief appearances … Tossed 43.2 innings, striking out 42 batters … Posted an 8.66 strikeout per nine innings total … Recorded a 4-3 record with a 6.18 ERA and .293 opponents’ batting average … Tossed a career-long 6.0 innings versus NJIT on 2/22/26 … Struck out a career-high five batters on four occasions: over 2.2 innings of work versus South Alabama on 2/15/26; over 5.1 innings of work versus Texas on 3/8/26; over 3.0 innings of work versus Northern Kentucky on 5/15/26; and over 3.0 innings of work versus Longwood on 5/24/26 … Recorded 10 scoreless outings and one quality start on the season.

2025 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Named Honorable Mention All-Big South … Named Big South Relief Pitcher of the Week on 4/28/25 … Appeared in 24 games, making one start and 23 relief appearances … Tossed 50.0 innings, striking out 39 batters … Posted a 7.02 strikeout per nine innings total … Recorded a 5-3 record and one save with a 4.32 ERA and .254 opponents’ batting average … Tossed a season-long 5.0 innings versus UNCG on 4/18/25 … Struck out a season-high four over 2.0 innings of work versus Charleston Southern on 3/23/25 … Recorded seven scoreless outings on the season … Made his USC Upstate debut with 3.0 innings of work out of the bullpen versus Boston College on 2/14/25.

PRIOR TO USC UPSTATE: Transferred to USC Upstate following two seasons (2023-24) at McHenry County CC … As a redshirt freshman, appeared in nine games, all in relief … Tossed 23.0 innings, striking out 28 batters … Posted a 10.96 strikeout per nine innings total … Recorded a 2-3 record with a 3.13 ERA … Tossed a season-high 5.0 innings on two occasions: versus Triton College on 4/14/24 and versus Morton College on 4/27/24 … Struck out a season-high six batters over 5.0 innings of work versus Morton College on 4/27/24 … As a freshman, did not appear in any games, taking a redshirt … Attended Schaumburg (Ill.) High School … Posted a 1.30 ERA and a .254 BAA over 42.1 innings as a senior … Named All-Conference and All-Area as a senior … Competed for Roselle Rage Baseball on the travel circuit.

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