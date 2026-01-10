South Carolina lands priority transfer WR target Nitro Tuggle

South Carolina withstood a push from Vanderbilt to land a commitment from Purdue transfer wide receiver Nitro Tuggle on Friday night, giving the Gamecocks another portal win on a priority target.

The former Boilermaker and Georgia playmaker visited both programs before deciding on South Carolina.

Tuggle played in all 12 games for Purdue this season, putting together a productive year. He caught 34 passes for exactly 500 yards, adding four touchdowns.

He has three years to play two remaining in his career.

Tuggle has been on South Carolina fans’ radar since LaNorris Sellers shared a post about the former UGA receiver on his Instagram Story.

Tuggle played high school football at South Bend (IN) NorthWood, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 127 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.