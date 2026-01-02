South Carolina lands second straight top Georgia prospect to kick off 2027 class

South Carolina has dipped into the Peach State for its second straight addition to kick off its 2027 recruiting class.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside cornerback Aamaury Fountain announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Friday night.

Fountain has not yet been ranked by Rivals but is a four-star on ESPN.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pounder chooses South Carolina over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, among others.

He is being recruited by South Carolina co-defensive coordinator Torrian Gray.

ESPN ranks Fountain the No. 25 cornerback and No. 257 overall prospect in the class.

Fountain is the Gamecocks’ second pledge to the class, joining Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County four-star safety Jernard Albright, who committed on Christmas Day.