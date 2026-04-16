South Carolina lands sharpshooting Texas wing transfer

South Carolina men’s basketball has landed its second transfer portal commitment of the offseason.

Texas wing transfer Camden Heide committed to Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks on Wednesday night, GamecockCentral has confirmed.

DraftExpress was first to report the pledge.

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Heide, whose 2025-26 season was his first with the Longhorns, averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds this past season.

A transfer from Purdue, Heide shot 49 percent from the field, 45 percent from three, and 71 percent from the free throw line in his lone season with the Longhorns, hitting important shots down the stretch in Texas’ Sweet 16 run. Heide nailed the game-sealing 3-pointer late in Texas’ second-round win over Gonzaga.

Heide was a mainstay in the starting lineup for most of the year, starting 29 of 35 games and averaging 22.5 minutes per game.

Prior to Texas, Heide played two years at Purdue. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 15.9 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder is originally from Wayzaya, Minn. He has one year of eligibility left.

Heide is the second portal pledge in the Gamecocks’ class, joining George Mason four-star transfer guard Kory Mincy, who committed to South Carolina last week. Mincy signed with Carolina on Monday.

InsideTexas’ Joe Cook contributed to this report.

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