South Carolina learns first round draw for SEC Tournament

A long and largely disappointing regular season is officially over for South Carolina. The offseason is now within sight, but first, the Gamecocks will attempt the improbable and try to win the SEC Tournament.

To do so, they’ll need to win five games in six days in what’s become their only remaining path to get to the NCAA Tournament. That run begins Tuesday when they’ll enter as the No. 15 seed and will face No. 10 seed Tennessee in the opening round.

First pitch will be at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network. All games will be played at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. The winner of this game will face No. 7 seed Arkansas on Wednesday.

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In their first season without Tony Vitello at the helm, the Volunteers (37-19, 15-15 SEC), now led by first-year head coach Josh Elander, finished the regular season on a strong note, winning three of their final four SEC series against Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma.

The Gamecocks didn’t play Tennessee during the regular season after the Vols swept them at Founders Park in 2025. Speaking of which, this year’s team has faced similar struggles, coming into the tournament having lost 12 consecutive games while also being swept in three straight SEC weekend series to close out the regular season.

If South Carolina loses on Tuesday, the season will be over and the offseason will officially begin. It’ll be an important one as the program will hire its next head coach sometime this summer.

Full SEC Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, May 20

Game 1: 9-seed Ole Miss vs. 16-seed Missouri, 10:30 a.m. on SEC Network

9-seed Ole Miss vs. 16-seed Missouri, 10:30 a.m. on SEC Network Game 2: 12-seed Vanderbilt vs. 13-seed Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network

12-seed Vanderbilt vs. 13-seed Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network Game 3: 10-seed Tennessee vs. 15-seed South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network

10-seed Tennessee vs. 15-seed South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network Game 4: 11-seed Oklahoma vs. 14-seed LSU, 9 p.m. on SEC Network

Wednesday, May 21

Game 5: 8-seed Mississippi State vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m. on SEC Network

8-seed Mississippi State vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m. on SEC Network Game 6: 5-seed Florida vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network

5-seed Florida vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network Game 7: 7-seed Arkansas vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network

7-seed Arkansas vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network Game 8: 6-seed Auburn vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. on SEC Network

Thursday, May 22

Game 9: 1-seed Georgia vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

1-seed Georgia vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m. on SEC Network Game 10: 4-seed Alabama vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Friday, May 23

Game 11: 2-seed Texas vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

2-seed Texas vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. on SEC Network Game 12: 3-seed Texas A&M vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, May 24

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on SEC Network Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Sunday, May 25

Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2 p.m. on ABC

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