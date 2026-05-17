South Carolina learns first round draw for SEC Tournament
A long and largely disappointing regular season is officially over for South Carolina. The offseason is now within sight, but first, the Gamecocks will attempt the improbable and try to win the SEC Tournament.
To do so, they’ll need to win five games in six days in what’s become their only remaining path to get to the NCAA Tournament. That run begins Tuesday when they’ll enter as the No. 15 seed and will face No. 10 seed Tennessee in the opening round.
First pitch will be at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network. All games will be played at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. The winner of this game will face No. 7 seed Arkansas on Wednesday.
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In their first season without Tony Vitello at the helm, the Volunteers (37-19, 15-15 SEC), now led by first-year head coach Josh Elander, finished the regular season on a strong note, winning three of their final four SEC series against Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma.
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The Gamecocks didn’t play Tennessee during the regular season after the Vols swept them at Founders Park in 2025. Speaking of which, this year’s team has faced similar struggles, coming into the tournament having lost 12 consecutive games while also being swept in three straight SEC weekend series to close out the regular season.
If South Carolina loses on Tuesday, the season will be over and the offseason will officially begin. It’ll be an important one as the program will hire its next head coach sometime this summer.
Full SEC Tournament Schedule
Tuesday, May 20
- Game 1: 9-seed Ole Miss vs. 16-seed Missouri, 10:30 a.m. on SEC Network
- Game 2: 12-seed Vanderbilt vs. 13-seed Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 3: 10-seed Tennessee vs. 15-seed South Carolina, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 4: 11-seed Oklahoma vs. 14-seed LSU, 9 p.m. on SEC Network
Wednesday, May 21
- Game 5: 8-seed Mississippi State vs. Game 1 winner, 10:30 a.m. on SEC Network
- Game 6: 5-seed Florida vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 7: 7-seed Arkansas vs. Game 3 winner, 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 8: 6-seed Auburn vs. Game 4 winner, 9 p.m. on SEC Network
Thursday, May 22
- Game 9: 1-seed Georgia vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 10: 4-seed Alabama vs. Game 6 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Friday, May 23
- Game 11: 2-seed Texas vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 12: 3-seed Texas A&M vs. Game 8 winner, approx. 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, May 24
- Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m. on SEC Network
- Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, approx. 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Sunday, May 25
- Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2 p.m. on ABC