South Carolina learns first-round matchup, tip-off time for SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

Be prepared to have the coffee and energy drinks on standby. South Carolina will have at least one late night during its stay in Nashville this upcoming week.

The Gamecocks will play on the first day of the SEC Tournament as the No. 14 seed against No. 11 seed Oklahoma. Tip-off will be at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, though the game could start later depending on when the 7 p.m. game between the No. 10 and 15 seeds ends.

This will be the second meeting between the Gamecocks and Sooners this year. The two teams previously met on Jan. 20, with South Carolina winning 85-76 at Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina’s improved tournament seeding comes after the Gamecocks pulled off a thrilling victory over Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday. Later that evening, Texas A&M defeated LSU in triple overtime, allowing South Carolina to leapfrog ahead of the Tigers in the standings.

It’s been a challenging season for Lamont Paris’ squad, as South Carolina would need to win five games in five days in Nashville to secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. More likely, the Gamecocks (13–18, 4–14 SEC) are facing the all but certain reality of finishing with a losing record for the third time in four years.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is hitting its stride at the right time. After a rough 1–9 start in conference play, the Sooners have won six of their last eight games, including four straight, finishing the regular season with an 88–85 overtime victory at Texas.

The winner of South Carolina-Oklahoma will face No. 6 seed Texas A&M in the second round of the tournament on Thursday night. Tip-off would be 25 minutes after the conclusion of the 7 p.m. game.

