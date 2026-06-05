South Carolina left-hander entering transfer portal

South Carolina left-handed pitcher Jake McCoy is entering the transfer portal, GamecockCentral has confirmed.

McCoy becomes the 19th player from South Carolina to choose to go into the portal. Because he medically redshirted this season, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. He has a “do not contact” tag, which prohibits rival coaches and teams from communicating with him.

It’s also worth noting that McCoy could very well end up being taken in this summer’s MLB Draft. He’s ranked No. 150 in MLB.com’s top 200 draft prospect rankings.

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McCoy spent the last three seasons at South Carolina, though he missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. As of this week, he has just begun throwing again as part of his rehab process, per a video he posted on his Instagram from Founders Park.

Over the two seasons when he was healthy in 2024 and 2025, McCoy went 5-5 with a 7.11 ERA in 26 appearances with 15 starts. He struck out a team-leading 77 batters last season.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will be open until June 30 for all players to enter.

Jake McCoy’s bio from GamecocksOnline

AWARDS

SEC Community Service Team (2025, ’26)

JUNIOR (2026)

Injured in the preseason and did not compete for the Gamecocks in 2026

Redshirted

SOPHOMORE (2025)

Started 14 games for the Gamecocks in 2025

Earned four wins and struck out 77 batters in 60 innings pitched

Struck out 12 and allowed just three hits and two runs in six innings vs. Clemson (March 1)

Earned the Tom Price Award, handed out to the MVP of the Clemson series

Pitched five hitless innings with nine strikeouts and just one walk in a win over Sacred Heart (Feb. 16)

Had seven or more strikeouts in a game seven times

Earned the win over Ole Miss (April 18), striking out seven and allowing three hits and a run in 6.1 innings

Picked up the win at Mississippi State (April 4), allowing three runs in 5.1 innings

Struck out eight in four innings against Milwaukee (Feb. 23)

Had nine punchouts in four innings in a win over Morehead State (March 8)

FRESHMAN (2024)

Made 12 appearances with one start during his freshman season with the Gamecocks

Was 1-0 with 20 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched

Earned the win over East Tennessee State (May 1), striking out a pair in two innings

Had three strikeouts in 1.1 innings in the SEC Tournament vs. LSU (May 23)

Pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts against Georgia (May 10)

Had a strikeout in a scoreless frame vs. Florida (April 14)

In 1.1 innings, struck out two and did not allow a hit vs. Arkansas (April 19)

Pitched a scoreless inning against Kentucky (April 27)

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, S.C., where he was a two-time all-region selection and a 4A All-State honoree in 2023 by both the SCBCA and Diamond Prospects

Had an 8-2 record with a 1.64 ERA and a .141 opponent’s batting average as a senior

Helped the Copperheads to a state championship in 2023

Struck out 105 batters in 55.1 innings as a senior

Was the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of South Carolina in the class of 2023 by Diamond Prospects

Was the No. 11 ranked player and No. 2 ranked left-handed pitcher in South Carolina in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game

Perfect Game Preseason All-Atlantic Region honorable mention (2023)

Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-Atlantic Region honorable mention (2022)

Played summer baseball for Canes National/New York Mets scout team

PERSONAL

Born on Feb. 10, 2005

Son of Jon and Karena McCoy

Major is sport and entertainment management

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