South Carolina LHP Jake McCoy transfers to SEC rival

Former South Carolina left-handed pitcher Jake McCoy is transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers, he announced in an Instagram post Monday evening.

The junior pitcher did not play for the Gamecocks in 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery during the preseason.

McCoy entered the portal on June 1 with a “Do Not Contact” tag. He now joins the Volunteers with two years of eligibility.

“Go Vols 🍊,” he wrote in his announcement post.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The Fort Mill, S.C., native spent three seasons at South Carolina, playing two in 2024 and 2025. Over his two seasons, McCoy went 5-5 with a 7.11 ERA in 26 appearances. He also made 15 starts in his Gamecock career and struck out a team-high 77 batters in 2025.

While McCoy has transferred to the Volunteers, the junior remains a viable prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft from July 11-13. McCoy ranks No. 150 among MLB.com’s Top 200 draft prospects for the 2026 draft.

McCoy was also considered one of the best lefties in the collegiate class by MLB.com entering the 2026 season. His commitment to Tennessee came after a weekend visit to the Volunteers on Friday.