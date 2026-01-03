South Carolina looking for resume builders in SEC play

It’s a Saturday afternoon, and you are teeing off for the first hole of your 18-hole afternoon of golf. Will that first one go perfectly? Who knows. However, no matter how it goes, you can’t have it carry over to that second tee-off.

South Carolina men’s basketball will be doing a similar thing when it tips off the first of 18 Southeastern Conference games against No. 11 Vanderbilt. Or, at least, that is how head coach Lamont Paris broke it down to his players.

The Gamecocks enter conference play with a 9-4 record. However, their four losses came in all of their Quad 1 and Quad 2 games of the early-season schedule. Those losses have forced the Gamecocks to fight even harder for wins in the SEC for a shot at the NCAA Tournament in March.

“We know we left some games out there, most of those games. The schedule did for us what I thought we wanted to do,” Paris said on Friday. “We had some opportunities for quad one wins. We weren’t able to get those.”

South Carolina’s four losses over Quad 1 and 2 opponents came by an average of 4.75 points. Additionally, despite losing, the four losses happened to be some of the Gamecocks’ better performances of the season.

If Paris’s golf analogy applies to non-conference play as well, the Gamecocks can say they closed a difficult time in non-conference play with a hole-in-one on a par three. South Carolina’s final non-conference game saw the Gamecocks play their most efficient game of the season. Additionally, the Gamecocks scored a season-high 96 points and shot above 45 percent from three for the first time in the 2025-26 season.

“We’ve been working, man,” guard Meechie Johnson said. “… To have a game like this, it’s good for everybody. … This is the type of momentum you want to have going into [Vanderbilt].”

Paris and his team hope the confidence can transfer over to Saturday’s big game. While it won’t be the reason South Carolina can win against Vanderbilt, seeing shots go in in the game before helps.

“Performing is about confidence. Execution really doesn’t have as much to do with confidence,” Paris said. ” I think those are discipline, concentration, repetition, a lot of things.”

Paris’s analogy also helps his players in breaking down the need to take every game one at a time. It is only after the round that you can look back at it cumulatively. The players may not perfectly understand the analogy or even play golf, but he likes to use it anyway.

“There are 18 holes, right, and so, you know, you can bogey a hole, but you can’t let what you did on the last hole affect what you do on the next hole. You just can’t, because if you do, you’ll stand up on the next tee and you’ll hit the ball in the water,” Paris said.

There’s still a chance you “hit the ball in the water”, or, in this case, lose the game, anyway. However, you can’t enter the next one with a bad mindset just because you struggled in the one before. If you play good holes after that bogey, or win games after a bad loss, you can end up with a good round in the end.

“You at least have a clear mind and a plan of what you want to do specifically on that single independent hole,” Paris said. “… We’re playing good teams, and so if you lose the game, you have to get on to the next one. Again, they’re each independent of one another, and then at some point, they will have a cumulative effect, and it’s only then that you have the luxury to look back and say, ‘Hey, this is what we did. I think we put ourselves in a good position.'”

Johnson said you have to continue to build off of every game. In a league he feels is the best, a team with a losing record can easily still be great. You have to be prepared like you’re playing the best night in and night out. Forward Hayden Assemian broke it down as there being multiple seasons within a season.

Everything kicks off for South Carolina’s next portion of its season on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the SEC’s top team in the Commodores. The game is so important to the team, Johnson bought 50 tickets to give out to South Carolina fans for it.

“We need everybody to come out and support on Saturday,” Johnson said. “… Want to make it loud. It’s a top-15 matchup. [It] would be a great win for us.”

