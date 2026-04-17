South Carolina looking to use long homestand to its advantage in hopeful turnaround

South Carolina stood at a crossroads, losing yet another midweek game and heading into a road trip to face Missouri in a matchup between the SEC’s bottom two teams in the standings. To say the Gamecocks needed not just a series win, but ideally a sweep, would be an understatement.

The season had already been difficult and disappointing. So many close losses that could have significantly changed their standing had they gone the other way. As a result, they entered last weekend four games under .500 and on the verge of falling into an even deeper hole that would likely become too big to climb out of the rest of the year.

But with its back against the wall, South Carolina finally put together the complete weekend it had lacked all year in SEC play, sweeping Missouri in a series it never trailed. It was the boost it so desperately needed, a reminder of what has always been possible when it can play well.

“It’s hard to win on the road,” Will Craddock said. “Going out there, first trip on a plane, doing all that, it was cool, but getting three wins was also very cool too.”

Since returning from Missouri, the Gamecocks have carried that momentum into a fourth straight win on Tuesday, moving back to .500 for the first time since March 24. While there’s still work to do, they’ve now put themselves in a position where perhaps turning the season around isn’t as crazy as it once sounded.

The next eight games could very well determine where the season goes from here. South Carolina will continue a nine-game homestand this weekend when No. 17 Mississippi State comes to town. From there, the Gamecocks will host Kentucky next weekend, sandwiched around two midweek games.

While they’ve remained focused on a “one game at a time” approach and avoided looking ahead, deep down, they know what’s at stake. Two strong weeks could be enough to flip the script and propel them into the postseason conversation for the first time all season.

“We’re coming off a road sweep. That’s a good thing. One in the middle of the week, that’s a good thing,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “We get to stay at home. Let’s just continue to do good things right here at home and make sure they believe that it’s an advantage. I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s just making sure that they understand, ‘Hey, this is an advantage for us, and let’s make the most of it.'”

It will be the longest homestand of the year, as the Gamecocks won’t hit the road again until the start of May. It comes at a great time, with them playing better baseball while both Mississippi State and Kentucky have struggled. The Bulldogs have been swept in each of the last two weekends, while the Wildcats haven’t won a weekend series since sweeping Alabama in mid-March.

“I think we all know the sense of urgency that you feel when you have tough weekends to try to get it going in the right direction,” Lee said. “But look, momentum is started on the mound, and it’s really going to be dependent upon their starter versus our starter on the mound, who makes pitches, who comes up with the big blow early in the game.”

Lee knows he has the pitching to go win a series, and that’s been reflected in the improved results on the mound. Since the start of SEC play, South Carolina has posted the seventh-best ERA in the conference.

What it has always come down to, though, is the offense. This season, it has almost been a reversal of last year, with the pitching holding its own while the bats have been inconsistent at best. If the Gamecocks can score early in games, Lee feels that’s going to make a major difference.

“We’re kind of like a roller coaster ride. We go, we go up, and then we go down. We just need to be a little bit more steady,” he said of the offense. “The way we’ve been pitching, we’re going to put ourselves in a position to win some games. We just can’t have those two- and three-run type offensive days. We’re going to be a 50-50 team if we do that, just look at the numbers. That’s just the way it’s going to be.

“If we want to be a .500 club, score three runs a game. If we want to be better than that, start getting in that 5-6 number, and we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win if we keep pitching the way that we’ve been pitching.”

More offensive production will always help yield the results they want. They already have the pitching to do it, but they also have something they’ve been needing all season: confidence.

“We know that our coaching staff has our backs, so we just go out there, play loose and play free. Just try to have the most fun,” Craddock said. “That’s what they kind of preach, just who can have the most fun, and I think it shows out there just playing loose.”

South Carolina welcomes Mississippi State in for a three-game series starting Friday night. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+. Brandon Stone (4-1, 2.89 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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