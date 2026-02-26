South Carolina making a big change to its weekend rotation ahead of Clemson

Josh Gunther came to South Carolina with the hope of earning a spot in the weekend starting rotation. The Gamecocks gave him that chance, and he performed well throughout the fall and preseason.

However, when the final decision was made, he opened the season in the bullpen. It was not an easy call for head coach Paul Mainieri, who viewed Gunther as one of the team’s top arms. Gunther, too, was disappointed when he learned the news ahead of Opening Day.

But with South Carolina set to face rival Clemson this weekend, Gunther will finally get the opportunity he’s been chasing. The right-hander will start Friday’s series opener at Founders Park.

“It’s awesome,” Gunther said on Thursday. “I came here for a reason. … I know how much this series means to all the Carolina fans and Clemson fans, likewise. But I’m just really excited to get the opportunity to pitch against a good team and go out there and compete and try to give the guys the best chance possible to win.”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

There were a few factors that went into Mainieri’s choice to shift around the rotation and give Gunther the Friday start. He’s always had an “extremely high” level of confidence in Gunther and believes he gives the Gamecocks the best chance to start the weekend off strong.

The Wake Forest transfer also brings familiarity with Clemson from his two seasons in the ACC. In three career appearances against the Tigers, he allowed just one run while recording five strikeouts and two walks over 2.2 innings.

“I just feel like he’s kind of fearless,” Mainieri said. “He’s got good stuff, and he’s going to go out there and attack the hitters. … I don’t think the ‘Friday Night Lights,’ so to speak, will be too big for him.”

It’s been a shaky start to the year for Gunther in his first season with the Gamecocks. He turned in a strong performance in his Opening Day debut, but struggled in his most recent outing against Army last Friday, surrendering five runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three over 3.1 innings of relief.

Gunther, who gave up two home runs in that appearance, felt the biggest issue was his mental approach. While his stuff felt great, he was admittedly too amped up when he took the mound.

“My focus was so broad that day, because I was feeling so good, I let that get to me, and the focus this week has been like just dialing it back to doing what I know best,” he said. “It’s just making sure I can command my pitches where I want them to go. Against Army, I’ll be honest, I had no clue where it was going. I was thinking like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna throw this cutter. I’m going to get it down.’ And, well, I’d either pull it down or throw it high enough arm side.

“So this week it was all just working mentally, not looking to find an excuse for why I threw bad, just finding a way to make sure, like, hey, that was my bad outing. How can we fix that? By focusing on the little things that are really easy to change.”

With Gunther sliding into the Friday role, the Gamecocks have adjusted the rest of the rotation accordingly. Amp Phillips will remain in his usual Saturday spot, while Riley Goodman — previously the Friday starter — shifts to Sunday’s matchup at Clemson.

“Riley Goodman is still a kid that I think very highly of,” Mainieri said. “I think he’s got the brightest of futures, as I’ve mentioned before, but he kind of vaulted into that Friday role, that opening game role, after both Jake McCoy and Alex Philpott were injured. … I thought maybe it would be better for Riley to kind of get his feet kind of wet, just watching the games of the weekend first, before he actually went out there and toed the slab.”

The other notable change Mainieri made was shifting Brandon Stone to the bullpen. He emphasized that Stone did nothing to deserve the move, but with Gunther stepping into a starting role, someone had to make way.

“I thought that with his experience of coming out of the bullpen, he was the best option to put back into the bullpen,” Mainieri said of Stone. “He might be ready for tomorrow night, I’m not sure yet, to come out of the bullpen, but if not, certainly by Saturday.”

South Carolina begins its three-game, three-stadium series with the Tigers on Friday night at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Probable pitching matchups

Friday

South Carolina: Josh Gunther (RHP, 1-0, 7.88 ERA)

Clemson: Aidan Knaak (RHP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday

South Carolina: Amp Phillips (RHP, 1-0, 1.86 ERA)

Clemson: Michael Sharman (LHP, 2-0, 0.82 ERA)

Sunday

South Carolina: Riley Goodman (RHP, 0-1, 3.68 ERA)

Clemson: Talan Bell (LHP, 0-0, 3.60 ERA)

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!