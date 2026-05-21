South Carolina making major staff changes as offseason begins

With the 2026 season in the books and a critical offseason underway, South Carolina has wasted no time making some big changes, starting with its current coaching staff.

Interim head coach Monte Lee, pitching coach Terry Rooney and assistant coach John Henry have all been relieved of their duties, TheBigSpur’s Jamie Bradford confirmed on Tuesday.

Gamecock247’s John Whittle first reported the news.

This effectively takes Lee out of the running to become the permanent head coach of the Gamecocks. During his time as the interim head coach, South Carolina went 10-24 after Paul Mainieri stepped down on March 21.

Assistant coach Chris Gordon, strength coach Billy Anderson, and director of program development Stuart Lake are still employed by the program and are available to players.

Lee had been at South Carolina since 2023 as an assistant and recruiting coordinator under former head coach Mark Kingston. His recruiting coordinator duties were handed off to Rooney, who he and Hendry lasted just two seasons in Columbia.

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