South Carolina making more staff changes in wake of Paul Mainieri stepping down

In the days after Paul Mainieri stepped down from his duties as South Carolina’s head coach, more staff changes are coming for the Gamecocks under new interim head coach Monte Lee, effective immediately.

Chris Gordon, who has been the program’s Director of Operations and Player Development since 2025, will transition into becoming an on-field assistant coach.

Stuart Lake, who’s been a color analyst with play-by-play man Derek Scott on the Gamecock Sports Radio Network, will take over as the Director of Program Development. Lake previously coached at South Carolina in two separate stints from 1999-2002 and 2017-22.

Lake was also an assistant at Charleston (2003), Ole Miss (2004-06) and The Citadel (2007-08). He served as the head coach at Charleston Southern from 2009-16, where he went 179-262 over eight seasons. He was named Big South Coach of the Year after a 30-26 campaign in 2014.

Lake will continue in his position as Director of Development for the Gamecock Club, but he will step away from his role in the radio booth.

Additionally, Noah Wise will serve as Director of Operations and Equipment Management. William Mann as Director of Hitting Analytics and Owen Moline-Freeman as the Director of Pitching Analytics.

No other staff changes were announced. This means Terry Rooney will remain in his role as pitching coach/recruiting coordinator. John Hendry will continue to serve as an assistant coach, while Caleb Westfall is still listed as a graduate assistant, according to the team’s website.

South Carolina will begin a four-game road trip starting Tuesday in Charlotte when the Gamecocks take on No. 13 North Carolina. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

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