Skip to main content
Gamecock CentralThe Big Spur
Forums
South Carolina
Join Now

South Carolina Meets with Kevin Schnall

by: Jamie Bradford33 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2026-04-15T141734.732
Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall (9) runs to the dugout before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

2026-06-04
$1 for 2 months
then billed annually
TheBigSpur
+
+
One subscription: The best South Carolina Gamecocks coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.