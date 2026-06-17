South Carolina men's basketball announces international exhibition games before 2026-27 season

The South Carolina men’s basketball program announced a foreign tour on Wednesday afternoon. The team will play two exhibition games against international competition in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League in the Bahamas from August 7-11.

This will be the second time the Gamecocks travel to the Bahamas for international competition under head coach Lamont Paris. In 2023, the team won games against Club Obras from Argentina and Žalgiris-2 from Lithuania.

“We feel very fortunate and are immensely grateful for the opportunity our administration has given us to finish the summer off with a tour to play games in the Bahamas,” Paris said.

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The Gamecocks have stepped into the international pool already this summer with the signings of Argentinian forward Juan Fernandez and Spanish forward Hugo Lopez, who committed on Wednesday.

While specific competition is to be determined, this will be the first look at a retooled roster as Paris enters year five at the helm. Aside from Fernandez and Lopez, the Gamecocks have brought in a slew of players to improve on last year’s 13-19 record.

South Carolina’s class of transfers features guards Shane Blakeney (Drexel), Davion Hannah (Alabama), and Kory Mincy (George Mason). The forward group includes Aleksas Bieliauskas (Wisconsin), Camden Heide (Texas), and Jakub Nečas (Duquesne). Four-star recruit Marcus Johnson, cousin of former Gamecock Meechie Johnson, will also be part of the fold.

“Baha Mar is an excellent venue,” Paris said. “This event will undoubtedly provide a good basketball experience for our players, but most importantly, it will provide valuable time with one another during travel, downtime, meals and extracurricular activities.”

The Gamecocks will begin their summer workout period next week to prepare for the Bamahas and the eventual 2026-27 season.

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