South Carolina MBB adds assistant with Palmetto State ties: 'This is a true Welcome Home'

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris is in the process of completing his coaching staff with the addition of a veteran assistant with Palmetto State ties.

Boston College assistant coach Steve Smith is expected to join the Gamecocks staff, GamecockCentral has learned. [EDIT: South Carolina has now officially announced the hire.]

“Steve’s basketball connections throughout the southeast, and especially in the state of South Carolina, are as strong as any assistant coach in the country,” said Paris. “He is incredibly experienced and will undoubtedly bring immediate value to our program in numerous ways. With Steve growing up in the state of South Carolina and his wife being a USC alum, this is a true Welcome Home.”

A Varnville, S.C. native, Smith spent five seasons on Leonard Hamilton’s staff at Florida State before joining the BC program.

“I’m extremely excited to be blessed with this incredible opportunity,” said Smith. “Coach Paris is a great basketball mind whom I’ve admired from afar for many years. I can’t wait to get started with him and the rest of the staff. Forever to Thee!”

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Prior to his time in Tallahassee, Smith spent seven seasons at Clemson under coaches Earl Grant and Brad Brownell.

The Gamecocks previously added former Wisconsin standout and long-time NBA player Sam Dekker to their staff.

Smith and Dekker are set to replace former assistants Eddie Shannon and Will Bailey.

A former Georgia Southern and USC Upstate assistant, Smith played two seasons at Morgan State before enlisting in the United States Army.

It won’t be Smith’s first time living in the Capital City. His first coaching job was as an assistant for the Allen women’s basketball team.

According to his BC bio, Smith and his wife Fran founded a non-profit organization called “Steve Smith’s Shooting Stars” in 2017, established to “inspire, educate and support the underserved youth of Hampton County, S.C. and surrounding areas.” It supports school-aged children with events designed to give back, while stressing the importance of education and providing the tools for success during the school year.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!