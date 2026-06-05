South Carolina men's basketball learns opponent for ACC/SEC Challenge

Another piece of the puzzle for South Carolina’s schedule for the 2026-27 season has trickled out. The Gamecocks will head to Raleigh and take on NC State in the ACC/SEC Challenge, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

An official announcement is expected soon. The matchup will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Lenovo Center.

Rothstein previously reported that South Carolina will also take part in the 2026 Acrisure Series in California. Dates for that event haven’t been revealed, but it’s typically played during Thanksgiving week.

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The Gamecocks have played NC State a total of 50 times over the years and own a 17-33 record against the Wolfpack.

The two teams last played in a preseason exhibition game last season with NC State picking up an 88-86 win at the First Bank Coliseum in Greensboro.

South Carolina is coming off a 13-19 season under head coach Lamont Paris, who’s back for his fifth season in Columbia.

NC State meanwhile will begin Year 1 under new head coach Justin Gainey, who replaces Will Wade after he departed for LSU earlier this offseason.

Full slate of ACC/SEC Challenge matchups

Tuesday, Dec. 1:

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Florida State at Tennessee

Texas at Louisville

Wednesday, Dec. 2:

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

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