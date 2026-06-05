South Carolina men's basketball learns opponent for ACC/SEC Challenge
Another piece of the puzzle for South Carolina’s schedule for the 2026-27 season has trickled out. The Gamecocks will head to Raleigh and take on NC State in the ACC/SEC Challenge, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
An official announcement is expected soon. The matchup will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Lenovo Center.
Rothstein previously reported that South Carolina will also take part in the 2026 Acrisure Series in California. Dates for that event haven’t been revealed, but it’s typically played during Thanksgiving week.
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The Gamecocks have played NC State a total of 50 times over the years and own a 17-33 record against the Wolfpack.
The two teams last played in a preseason exhibition game last season with NC State picking up an 88-86 win at the First Bank Coliseum in Greensboro.
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South Carolina is coming off a 13-19 season under head coach Lamont Paris, who’s back for his fifth season in Columbia.
NC State meanwhile will begin Year 1 under new head coach Justin Gainey, who replaces Will Wade after he departed for LSU earlier this offseason.
Full slate of ACC/SEC Challenge matchups
Tuesday, Dec. 1:
Arkansas at North Carolina
Auburn at Clemson
Duke at Florida
Boston College at Georgia
Wake Forest at LSU
Pitt at Missouri
Syracuse at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
South Carolina at NC State
Florida State at Tennessee
Texas at Louisville
Wednesday, Dec. 2:
Alabama at Miami
Kentucky at Virginia
Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
Stanford at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Notre Dame