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South Carolina men's basketball learns SEC home and away opponents for 2026-27 season

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Jack Veltri@jacktveltri
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As the schedule for the 2026-27 season continues to take shape, South Carolina now knows which SEC opponents it will face at home and on the road.

The SEC announced all home and away opponents for all 16 teams on Thursday. The Gamecocks will face each of the other 15 teams at least once, with some opponents appearing twice on the schedule during SEC play.

South Carolina will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena this season.

The Gamecocks will be on the road at Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

South Carolina will play both at home and on the road against Mississippi State, Georgia and Florida.

Dates and times for these matchups have not yet been announced.

Lamont Paris will be entering his fifth season as South Carolina’s head coach and will look to get the Gamecocks back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

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