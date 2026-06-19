South Carolina men's basketball picks up third professional international commitment

South Carolina earned a new commitment from international pro Mathias Vazquez on Friday morning, per Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

Vasquez, a 6-foot-9, 18-year-old Brazilian power forward, has played for Real Betis Baloncesto B of the Tercera FEB, part of a Spanish basketball league, since 2023. He’s also a member of the Brazil national team.

According to Givony, Vasquez tore his ACL in May and will likely redshirt as a freshman at South Carolina.

Vasquez is the third international pro to join the Gamecocks this offseason, alongside Juan Fernandez and Hugo Lopez, who officially committed within the last few days.

In Vazquez’s first professional season, he averaged 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23 games. In the 2024–25 season, he averaged 17.7 points, eight rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 20 games

Vazquez is considered one of the top international prospects for the 2026 NBA draft, which takes place from June 23-24.

He’s the ninth Gamecock commitment this offseason, joining Fernandez and Lopez and six transfer portal additions: George Mason four-star guard Kory Mincy, Texas three-star wing Camden Heide, Wisconsin four-star big man Aleksas Bieliauskas, Drexel three-star wing Shane Blakeney, Duquesne forward Jakub Nečas and Alabama three-star guard Davion Hannah.