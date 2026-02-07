South Carolina names Opening Weekend rotation with one notable omission

With less than a week to go until Opening Day, Paul Mainieri has set his starting rotation for the first weekend of the regular season.

Riley Goodman, who missed all of last year with Tommy John surgery, will make his first career start on Opening Day next Friday against Northern Kentucky. Amp Phillips will get the ball on Saturday, while Brandon Stone will start in Sunday’s series finale.

Despite South Carolina’s injury issues on the mound — with Jake McCoy and Alex Philpott sidelined to begin the season — Goodman and Phillips were widely expected to earn weekend starting roles.

“We talked about it as a staff, and we just felt that (Goodman) deserved it,” Mainieri said. “He’s been the most consistent, dominant pitcher, really, all year, including the fall, and he’s a very poised kid, very competitive, so I’m sure he’ll handle the hoopla of Opening Day very, very well.”

Phillips, a right-handed transfer from USC Upstate, impressed for similar reasons.

“I just was so impressed by his demeanor on the mound,” he added. “He’s just looked like a bulldog out there, you know, throwing 92 to 94 miles an hour. Not terribly overpowering, but a good arm and showed a good curveball, really good command and just a real competitive attitude.”

Those two selections don’t come as a surprise. Stone being named the Sunday starter, however, was certainly unexpected. He edged out Josh Gunther, one of the initial finalists to make the rotation.

Earlier in the preseason, Mainieri had suggested Stone would likely be used out of the bullpen. That plan changed due to injuries and Stone’s strong performance during preseason scrimmages.

“Brandon’s had a really good preseason,” Mainieri said, “so it’s not like he doesn’t deserve to have that kind of opportunity as well.”

Gunther, meanwhile, has been just as impressive — if not more so. In three preseason appearances, he has allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out 13 and walking two over 9.2 innings. Even Mainieri acknowledged that Gunther was worthy of a weekend role.

“But as I explained to Josh, even though he was disappointed I didn’t name him and going to have Brandon Stone start the third game, you know, the starting pitchers, if they go four innings, five innings, you’re going to be happy,” he said. “Well, that’s only going to be half the game. So what’s more important, the first four innings or the last four innings? So I’m going to, when I bring Gunther in, it’s not going to be for an inning, it’s going to be for an extended outing.”

In fairness, Mainieri’s logic is rooted in last season’s struggles. South Carolina had difficulty closing out games during SEC play, particularly in the later innings.

Gunther’s background also factored into the decision. He spent his entire college career as a reliever at Wake Forest. He made 54 appearances over the past two seasons and led the Demon Deacons in saves in 2025.

“He’s done it. He’s been there. He’s gotten the biggest outs in the biggest games,” Mainieri said. “The outs at the end of the game are different to get than the outs early in the game. We just couldn’t close games out last year.”

The longest outing of Gunther’s career came on March 15, 2024, when he pitched 2.1 innings. That workload will increase significantly with the Gamecocks. Mainieri expects Gunther to be the first reliever out of the bullpen, potentially on Friday, and capable of pitching multiple innings.

“I don’t want to use Josh just as a one-inning closer. He’s better than that,” he said. “I’d like to be able to give him the ball in the sixth or seventh inning and let him take it home from there, if he stays strong and keeps his pitch count under control. So Josh is a little bit like a Swiss army knife. You can use him in a lot of different ways.”

South Carolina will open the season on Friday, Feb. 13, hosting Northern Kentucky in a three-game series at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

