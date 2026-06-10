South Carolina native Zach Russell commits to SEC school with Gamecock connection

South Carolina pitcher Zach Russell is one of 21 Gamecocks who have entered the portal since the June 1 open date. He’s the latest to find a new home.

Russell is heading to Starkville, M.S., and joining the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Robbie Faulk of State 1878 first reported. Russell later confirmed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday evening.

His departure from South Carolina sends him into the pitching staff of Mississippi State’s pitching coach, Justin Parker. Parker served as South Carolina’s pitching coach in 2022 and 2023. Russell joins Mississippi State with two seasons of eligibility.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Russell spent two seasons with South Carolina. The Charleston, S.C., native appeared in 44 games over two seasons coming out of the bullpen. He earned a 5-2 record and one save in his relief efforts over the course of his career.

The right-handed pitcher struck out 40 batters over two years. He also allowed 32 free passes, 31 earned runs, and posted a career ERA of 3.51.

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Russell showed vast improvement during the 2026 season for South Carolina, where he pitched 32 innings across 25 appearances. As a sophomore, he dropped his ERA from 5.40 to 2.53. Additionally, Russell’s 20 strikeouts and nine earned runs were down from a season ago. However, Russell did allow three more hits and one more run than he did as a freshman in 2025.

Russell becomes the third former Gamecock to find a new home in the portal. Around the same time of his announcement to Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina left-hander Hayden Johnson announced he’d be following his head coach to South Carolina.

As 18 Gamecocks still look for a new home, with some debating a return, South Carolina continues to look for replacements with a brand-new staff.

The transfer portal will remain open throughout this month and close after June 30.

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